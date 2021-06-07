Gold formed a daily swing low on Monday.
And gold also closed above the 10 day MA on Monday.
While gold did not break below the daily cycle trend line, Gold did print its lowest point on Friday, day 45. That places gold very deep in its timing band for a daily cycle low. The quick bullish RSI 05 reversal is characteristic of gold continuing its intermediate cycle advance. That aligns with gold begin in a daily uptrend. Since gold formed its swing low above the lower (and upper) daily cycle band that signals that gold remains in its daily uptrend and triggers a cycle band buy signal. So we will label day 45 as the DCL.
