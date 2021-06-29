Gold broke below the day 5 low on Tuesday, to extend its daily cycle decline.
Since printing the day 55 low, gold has traded sideways, which allowed it to catch up to the 10 day MA. Tuesday was day 63, placing gold very deep in its timing band for a DCL. Tuesday's bullish reversal helps to ease the parameters for forming a daily swing low. A break above 1779.20 will form a swing low. Then a close above the 10 day MA will signal the DCL.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles with 1.1900 as demand for the dollar persist
The EUR/USD bounced from a fresh one-week low of 1.1877, but bears maintain control, as investors wait for US employment-related data.
GBP/USD poised to extend slide sub-1.3800
Tension with the EU amid Northern Ireland barriers hurt the pound. UK Q1 Gross Domestic Product expected to be confirmed at -1.5% QoQ. GBP/USD is poised to extend its decline toward the 1.3700 price zone.
XAU/USD rebounds from multi-month lows, holds above $1,760
Gold broke below last week's horizontal range on Tuesday. XAU/USD seems to have formed near-term support at $1,750. Broad-based USD strength makes it difficult for gold to stage a decisive rebound.
Shiba Inu ready to pop to $0.00001 by the end of this week
Shiba Inu is ready to jump higher. Pure technical, SHIB has the ascending trendline that has pushed SHIB higher. SHIB surpassed the double top at $0.0000085 to the upside. That level is now turning into support and will keep prices elevated above this price range of $0.0000085.
S&P 500: Three reasons to worry about the rally, VIX, delta and RSI
S&P 500 snoozes through Tuesday's session as big tech goes on strike. Market entering the strongest period historically for equities, the first half of July. Crypto stocks take over from big tech and meme as the hot names of the day.