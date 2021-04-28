The dollar formed a swing low on Tuesday.
The dollar printed its lowest point on Monday, day 41 placing it deep in its timing band for a daily cycle low. A close above the declining trend line will have us label day 41 as the DCL.
It seems that the Miners are behaving like the dollar is emerging from a DCL.
The daily Miner cycle peaked on Wednesday and formed a swing high on Thursday. The Miners responded to the dollar forming a swing low on Tuesday by closing convincingly below the 10 day MA to signal the daily cycle decline.
