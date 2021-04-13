The dollar lost the 92 support level on Tuesday.

Tuesday was day 32 for the daily dollar cycle. That places the dollar in its timing band for a daily cycle low. Since the dollar broke below the 92 support level, then next obvious level of support for a DCL is the rising 50 day MA.

The dollar is in the advancing phase of its intermediate cycle. With the dollar being in its timing band for a DCL, the 50 day MA should be able to provide support for the dollar to form a DCL. If the 50 day MA fails to provide support for the DCL, that would indicate that something more sinister is afoot with the intermediate cycle. Which is what I plan to cover in the Weekend Report.