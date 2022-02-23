The US, EU and UK have announced a series of sanctions as a response to Russia’s plans to send troops to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The sanctions are targeted at Russian government officials, trading with the breakaway regions, several Russian banks as well as Russian state’s access to the western capital markets. In addition, the German government has announced that it is suspending the approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipe from Russia. So far, market reaction has been muted, RUB has remained stable against the US dollar and Russian equity markets have stabilized after Monday’s downfall.

Overall, the sanctions announced so far have been lighter than feared, causing a slight relief in the broader market sentiment. For example, the current sanctions only apply to the smaller Russian banks, while Sberbank and VTB, which collectively account for almost 2/3 of the local banking market, are not affected. Russian companies have also reduced their foreign debt levels to almost half from the levels seen before the sanctions imposed in 2014. At the same time, Russia has increased its FX reserves, which now almost completely offset the amount of foreign debt, leaving Russia significantly less exposed to the sanctions.

The restricted access to the foreign capital markets is a tougher measure, but also in this sense Russia has been able to reduce its dependency on the west. The share of foreign debt is only 18% the Russian GDP and net debt is near zero if you take into account the deposits Russian state holds in its national welfare fund. Furthermore, the debt issued in foreign markets and in foreign currency is only just below 4% of GDP. Russia has implemented rather conservative fiscal policy since it introduced its strict policy rules in 2017. High oil prices are also supportive, as the current levels are clearly above USD70/barrel, which would balance the budget. In total, foreign investors hold below 25% of the outstanding Russian government debt, which means that Russia will not face a sovereign debt crisis, even if west completely bans foreign investors from owning Russian debt.

The Nord Stream 2 suspension is also unlikely to have a significant impact on Russia’s external positions. The new pipe would double to capacity of the operational Nord Stream 1 – pipe, which accounts for around half of Russia’s total gas exports. However, natural gas accounts for only 10% of the total export revenues, so the delay would not have a major impact on the Russian balance of payments. Even if the natural gas trade with Europe would halt completely, the current surplus on the balance of payments would only fall to zero.

While the current sanctions will likely have only a limited effect on the Russian economy as a whole, EU, UK and US have made it clear that tougher sanctions can be considered if the situation escalates further. We see the risk increasing, as Russia now considers the entire Donbass region independent, not only the areas currently controlled by the separatists. We reflected on the rising risk of war recently in Research Russia - Hope dies last - Nervous markets are far from pricing in a full-blown war, 22 February. Stricter sanctions could apply to either Russia’s larger banks or their access to the international payments system SWIFT. This would have a harsh impact on the Russian economy, but the bar for implementing it remains high, as it would further worsen the European energy crisis by making it impossible for Europe to pay for Russian oil or gas.

