Volatile markets over numerous policy decisions from National Banks this week. With volatility comes opportunity running through the currency crosses highlight various biases and chart formations.
EUR/USD trims ECB’s inspired gains, trades around 1.1300
The EUR/USD pair is back to the 1.1300 price zone, after hitting 1.1360 after the European Central Bank confirmed it will end the PEPP in March 2022 as planned, will increase APP to €40 billion during Q2, to prevent a financial shock.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 despite renewed USD strength
GBP/USD advanced to 1.3374, its highest level in two weeks after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25%. It currently trades around 1.3310, as demand for the greenback returned with Wall Street.
Gold bulls take control, eyeing a test of $1,808 price zone
The bright metal pressures its daily high at $1,798.97 a troy ounce, as the greenback trades unevenly across the FX board. Over the last 24 hours, the Fed, the Swiss National Bank, the BoE and the ECB, have announced their monetary policy decisions, and except for the SNB, all of them announced tighter monetary policies.
Cryptos ready for Christmas rally
BTC bulls consolidate above $48.760. ETH has bulls banging on the door at $4,060, ready for a breakout towards $4,465. XRP sees buying volume picking up, as a return to $1.0 is in the making.
