As written in commentary Sunday to USD V EM trades. USD/PLN remains open and severely overbought with a target at 3.8600's. USD/RON completed and now its USD/MYR's turn to perform. USD/HUF at 304.00's remain fairly neutral as well as USD/DKK and USD/HRK while USD/ZAR remain overbought at 14.7400's and USD/RON at 4.1600's.
USD Vs USD/EM began the week deeply overbought and is the process this week to unwind from overbought status.
USD/TRY maintains deep oversold status this week and targets 8.6700’s.
Results: Highs 8.6280.
USD/ZAR
Overbought USD/ZAR targets 14.7441 then 14.6967.
Results: Lows 14.7502 and 60 pips to target from 14.8500's +1000 pips.
USD/RON
USD/RON short 4.1855 targets 4.1633.
Results: Highs 1.1840 to 1.1519 +207 pips to 1.1633.
USD/DKK
USD/DKK Short 6.3228 and 6.3264 to target 6.2872.
Results: 6.3212 to 6.2811 and +401 pips.
USD/HRK
USD/KRK Short 6.4034 to target 6.3589.
Results: 6.4079 to 6.3366 from 6.3589 then + 490 pips.
USD/HUF
USD/HUF Short 306.27 to target 303.69.
Results: 307.78 to 303.01 and to 303.69 +258 pips.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
