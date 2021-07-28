As written in commentary Sunday to USD V EM trades. USD/PLN remains open and severely overbought with a target at 3.8600's. USD/RON completed and now its USD/MYR's turn to perform. USD/HUF at 304.00's remain fairly neutral as well as USD/DKK and USD/HRK while USD/ZAR remain overbought at 14.7400's and USD/RON at 4.1600's.

USD Vs USD/EM began the week deeply overbought and is the process this week to unwind from overbought status.

USD/TRY maintains deep oversold status this week and targets 8.6700’s.

Results: Highs 8.6280.

USD/ZAR

Overbought USD/ZAR targets 14.7441 then 14.6967.

Results: Lows 14.7502 and 60 pips to target from 14.8500's +1000 pips.

USD/RON

USD/RON short 4.1855 targets 4.1633.

Results: Highs 1.1840 to 1.1519 +207 pips to 1.1633.

USD/DKK

USD/DKK Short 6.3228 and 6.3264 to target 6.2872.

Results: 6.3212 to 6.2811 and +401 pips.

USD/HRK

USD/KRK Short 6.4034 to target 6.3589.

Results: 6.4079 to 6.3366 from 6.3589 then + 490 pips.

USD/HUF

USD/HUF Short 306.27 to target 303.69.

Results: 307.78 to 303.01 and to 303.69 +258 pips.