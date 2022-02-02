USD/JPY Short 115.39 and 115.52 to target 114.18. Long 114.18 to target 114.58.

Results 115.52 perfect, lows 114.15.

Trade Runs +137 pips.

Long 114.15, highs 114.33 so far and +18 pips.

EM

Presented was Monday day trades as posted Sunday in FX Weekly. EM day trades run the exact same procedures as G28 currencies for multiple longs and shorts. Appearances to EM exchange rates reveal much larger numbers than smaller G28 currencies however if exchange rates are reversed then smaller numbers appear. What is traded and factored are the smaller numbers as smaller numbers factor to higher reverse exchange rates.

USD/PLN for example factor PLN/USD as 13 and 26 range numbers. For 13 and 26 range numbers profit Monday was 484 pips. EM currencies trade wider ranges and profit much more than G28 currencies.

USD/PLN 4.1736, 4.1545, 4.1339, 4.0899, 4.0733, 4.0535.

Result: 4.1231 to 4.0747 or +484 pips.

USD/RON 4.5045, 4.4843, 4.4622, 4.4150, 4.3956, 4.3744.

Result: 4.4396 to 4.3961 or 435. Pips.

RON/USD 12 and 24 pips factors to 435 pips.

USD/HUF 327.86, 326.79, 324.67, 322.58, 320.51, 317.46.

Result 321.91 to 315.99 or 592 pips.

HUF/USD factors as 6 and 12 pips.

USD/MYR USD/MYR 4.2535, 4.2337, 4.2140, 4.1684, 4.1511, 4.1305.

Result 4.1897 to 4.1816 or 81 pips.

MYR/USD factors as 13 and 26 pips.

USD/DKK USD/DKK 6.5832, 6.6181,6.4445, 6.7159,6.7476, 6.7796.

Result 6.6790 to 6.6159 or 629 pips.

DKK/USD factors as 8 and 16 pips.

USD/TRY 13.3868, 13.4589, 13.4952, 13.6425, 13.7174 and 13.7741.

Result 13.5809 to 13.2741 or 3,068 pips.

TRY/USD factors as 4 and 8 pips.

USD/CNY 6.2695, 6.3011, 6.3251, 6.3979, 6.4267, 6.4557.

Result 6.3670 to 6.3527 or 143 pips.

CNY/USD factors as 8 and 16 pips.

The smaller numbers forecast huge profits and easy trades for the larger exchange rate numbers.