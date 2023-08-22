USD/JPY and DXY are the exact same currency however DXY was factored due to the 2 pip USD/JPY differential to DXY and EUR/USD. USD/JPY trades overbought to DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD and oversold to JPY/USD. Overall USD/JPY shares a 2000 pip relationship to EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY.
Most vital levels: EUR/USD 1.0724, GBP/USD 1.2757 Vs 1.2446, USD/JPY 136.91, JPY/USD 0.7329 Vs Current 0.6854.
Prices were taken to extremes.
USD/JPY vs DXY
USD/JPY 150.17 Vs DXY 98.79.
152.31 Vs 96.65.
156.59 Vs 92.37.
USD/JPY vs EUR/USD
USD/JPY 149.55 Vs EUR/USD 1.0561.
151.38 Vs 1.0378.
155.05 Vs 1.0012.
USD/JPY vs GBP/USD
USD/JPY 147.69 Vs GBP/USD 1.2613.
148.58 Vs 1.2524.
150.38 Vs 1.2344.
USD/JPY vs JPY/USD
USD/JPY 153.62 Vs 0.6085 = 1.6433.
USD/JPY 157.49 Vs 0.5698 = 1.7550.
USD/JPY 165.22 Vs 0.4925 = 2.0304, Impossible.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0900 amid US Dollar decline
EUR/USD is extending gains above 1.0900, gathering upside traction in the European session. The pair takes advantage of an improving mood and sluggish US Treasury yields alongside a broadly weaker US Dollar. The focus shifts to US housing data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2800 on softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.2800, snapping a four-week downtrend early Tuesday. A broad-based US Dollar softness, a pause in the US Treasury yields rally and a cautiously optimistic market mood helps the pair recover further ground.
Gold rebound to lose momentum below $1,920
Gold Price portrays bearish consolidation at the lowest level in five months while defending the week-start rebound amid mixed sentiment. US Dollar’s downbeat performance allows the XAU/USD to pare previous losses at the multi-day bottom.
Optimism price emerges as the quickest Ethereum L2 to recover as demand rises by 150%
Optimism price made its way back up rather quickly; however, it still has a long way to go before it can completely recover all its losses. Interestingly, the altcoin is finding support from its investors at a time when most of the other altcoins are losing the same.
Is the US Dollar about to end its downtrend?
The US Dollar is at a crucial inflection point ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium. So is the Greenback about to break out of its downtrend? What are the key levels to watch on the US Dollar Index.