USD/JPY and DXY are the exact same currency however DXY was factored due to the 2 pip USD/JPY differential to DXY and EUR/USD. USD/JPY trades overbought to DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD and oversold to JPY/USD. Overall USD/JPY shares a 2000 pip relationship to EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY.

Most vital levels: EUR/USD 1.0724, GBP/USD 1.2757 Vs 1.2446, USD/JPY 136.91, JPY/USD 0.7329 Vs Current 0.6854.

Prices were taken to extremes.

USD/JPY vs DXY

USD/JPY 150.17 Vs DXY 98.79.

152.31 Vs 96.65.

156.59 Vs 92.37.

USD/JPY vs EUR/USD

USD/JPY 149.55 Vs EUR/USD 1.0561.

151.38 Vs 1.0378.

155.05 Vs 1.0012.

USD/JPY vs GBP/USD

USD/JPY 147.69 Vs GBP/USD 1.2613.

148.58 Vs 1.2524.

150.38 Vs 1.2344.

USD/JPY vs JPY/USD

USD/JPY 153.62 Vs 0.6085 = 1.6433.

USD/JPY 157.49 Vs 0.5698 = 1.7550.

USD/JPY 165.22 Vs 0.4925 = 2.0304, Impossible.