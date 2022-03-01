USD/JPY weekly trade as posted Sunday: short 115.82 and 115.95 to target 114.91. Long 114.91 to target 115.30.
Result today 115.77 to 114.85. +92 pips. Week 14 began as 1738 pips. Total is now +1830.
Next legs. Short below 114.39 to target 113.63. Long 113.63 to target 114.14
Or long 114.77 and 114.64 to target 115.34.
Time for caution as USD/JPY sits oversold and EUR/USD also sits massive oversold.
USD/RUB targets 83.69. Before the Ukraine invasion, USD/RUB and all RUB cross pairs were massive overbought from the 5 day to 15 year averages.
GBP/RUB targets 112.82.
EUR/RUB targets 94.33.
AUD/RUB targets 60.31.
USH Ukraine Currency as the HRYVNIA
USD/UAH today range 29.05 to 29.91. February Month Range 27.30 - 29.16
UAH/RUB today 2.7596 to 3.7594.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
