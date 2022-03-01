For USD/JPY's day trade today, only 4 numbers apply for longs and shorts as follows: 114.51, 114.79, 115.37 and 115.66. The day trade is good to 9:00 am Est then day trades and trading is over for the day.

The day trade informs to the age old market trading concept of "Priced In". What exactly is Priced In? Today's news and economic announcements are Priced In so no need to worry about the announcement but only focus on price. The price alone will inform to entries for longs and shorts. A traders concern is price not the announcement.

A central bank interest rate raise or lower is Priced In as well as any news or central bank announcements.

Priced In refers to any known markets events. Russia's invasion of Ukraine was Priced In. Not Priced In are outside events not known to the market price. This is the place and time when a market price must Price In the event by trading a few extra pips outside its range and generally to the next closest moving average. Not Priced In movements are the best free money trades.

Once the outside event is Priced In then the event no longer applies to the price as the event relegates to the known event and becomes Priced In. Russia and Ukraine peace talks was not priced In and explains Sunday's gap open. Peace talks and discussions are now known inside the price and won't contain the same reactions as Sunday's open.

Is a cease fire decree Priced In? Probably not and this is the next unknown outside event to seriously become Priced In and requires a larger than normal movement.

What if the Fed calls an emergency meeting? A meeting of this high caliper is not Priced In nor the announcement to follow. A larger than normal move will be seen to Price In the results of the announcement.

A Fed or central speaker fails to move a price because all information is already known and Priced In to interest rate rises, QE, tightening. No mysteries exist to central bank scenarios.

The unknown woud materialize if a central bank or speaker reveals unknown information. Inflation at high readings were unknown. Suppose GDP is expected at 4% but a speaker or central bank announcement reveals the next release will be 1%. This event is unknown and must be Priced In by a larger than normal movement.

The day and weekly trade offers normal prices with all possible known market events and scenarios covered inside the price. Today's price movements are no different than movements from years ago as price reactions are the exact same. The only difference from yesterday to today is central banks slowed the price speed.

Inflation at 7% for example required a 20 or 50 pip move to Price In the announcement. In day's of old, a 7% announcement required a 100 and 150 pip move. Nothing changed except size of movements.

Today begins a new month. In day's of old trading and market moves required an adjustment to prices to factor new support and resistance levels because levels changed. Today, re factor to new levels is no longer required as last months results will factor the same as this month's levels.

A market price requires at least a 300 to 500 pip and point move to re factor new targets and support and resistance levels. Note GBP/USD 1.3383 and 1.3449 for the past 1 and 2 months. Nothing changes these days to prices except the new speed of prices.