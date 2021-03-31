Yesterday's analysis to EUR/USD drops despite massively oversold is also viewed from EUR opposite USD/JPY. At 110.00's and 111.00's, USD/JPY is rising against a deeply overbought currency price. EUR/USD shorts are not only impossible but USD/JPY longs are also impossible. Due to present conditions to drop in oversold and rise in overbought, the best strategy is refrain from trading EUR/USD and USD/JPY.

Viewed from DXY at 93.00's, a massive top is approaching at 95.00's and 150 pips away from current price. Current DXY range 92.78 to 94.39. This means next hurdle exist at 93.58 and note the sell off from 93.47.

Massive overbought USD/JPY led to significant tops and equally overbought to JPY cross pairs. GBP/JPY shorts is the best short pair. The strategy is short everyday until at least 148.00's trades from current 152.00's. Traders have 400 pips of shorts at +70 and +80 pips per day.

10 year yield range 1.8448 to 1.3305 or 51 points. Above 1.8448 targets 1.9819 and a wider range at 1371 points. Below 1.3305 targets 0.805 or another 52 point range.

Don't waste your time on any yield story cause its meaningless fluff added to more meaningless words to explain a market price that is unexplainable especially when yields moved 1 or 2 points and within range. From 0.805, the 10 year is deeply overbought otherwise the current price trades normal inside its ranges or not overbought nor oversold.

AUD/USD broke its vital line at 0.7624 and targets 0.7589, 0.7561 and 0.7504. The strength to all AUD/USD up and downtrends must be measured by EUR/AUD. Current EUR/AUD at 1.5422 trades below its vital break at 1.5653 and AUD/EUR at 0.6392 or 1.5644.

A break higher in EUR/AUD means a break lower to AUD/EUR and then AUD/USD contains assistance and much strength to its downtrend. A further break to AUD/EUR would assist AUD/USD to much lower prices than 0.7504. AUD/USD would target 0.7400's easily. AUD/USD break at current 0.7617 b is just a short trade with targets rather than a significant and lasting move lower.

Current EUR/AUD at 1.5422 is oversold and heading higher, means short AUD/USD as it travels lower.