Day 1

USD/JPY Tuesday traded 43 pips higher from 110.20 to 110.63.

USD/JPY actually traded 0.43 pips. But each USD/JPY pip is worth 0.01 or 0.01 hundred. Factor 0.43 X 100 = 43 pips or 43.0.

Gold also factors as 0.01 per point and suspect Gold and USD/JPY correlate to high +90%.

Yields from 2 to 30 year traded higher by 0.08 points or 0.08 hundred. Factor 0.08 X 100 = 8 points or 8.0.

Yields traded higher in unison but this isn’t always the case. The 2 year yield may rise but 20 or 30 yield may fall or vice versa. These days of trading, unison to yields appears common practice.

2 year yield = 0.2270 to 0.2584 or 3 points at 0.03 then 0.03 X 100 = 3 points or 3.0.

Note 43 pips USD/JPY and 3 points to 2 year yields.

3 Year Yield = 0.4202 to 0.4766 or 0.05 points then 0.05 X 100 = 5 points or 5.0.

5 Year yield = 0.7847 to 0.8476 or 0.06 points then 0.06 X 100 = 6 points or 6.0.

7 year yield = 1.1026 to 1.1656 or 0.06 points then 0.06 X 100 = 6 points or 6.0.

10 year yield = 1.3480 to 1.4180 or 0.07 points then 0.07 X 100 = 7 points or 7.0.

20 year Yield 1.8866 to 1.9705 or 0.08 points then 0.08 X 100 = 8 points or 8.0 points.

30 year yield = 1.960 to 2.049 or 0.08 points then 0.08 X 100 = 8 points or 8.0 points.

Basis points

USD/JPY at 43 pips may easily state 43 basis points or 43% by 43 divide by 100 = 0.43 or 43%.

Yields may also factor to Basis points then to percentages.

The 2 year yield moved 3 points then divide by 100 = 3%.

The 3 year yield moved 5 points then divide by 100 = 5%.

The 5 Year yield moved 6 points then divide by 100 = 6%.

The 7 year yield moved 6 points then divide by 100 = 6%.

The 10 year Yield moved 7 points then divide by 100 = 7%.

The 20 year yield moved 8 points then divide by 100 = 8%.

The 30 year yield moved 8 points then divide by 100 = 8%..

USD/JPY moved 43% and the highest yield at the 20 and 30 year explains 8% of USD/JPY’s 43%.

USD/JPY at 43 pips accounts for 8 points at the highest 20 and 30 year yield moves.

What about the remainder 35 pips. The extra 35 pips doesn’t explain, account nor factor to yields for a trade, an entry, target or anything remotely close to USD/JPY pips, points or percentages.

A trade for USD/JPY profits by at best at 8 pips. Yet another bill of goods sold to the trading public.

USD/JPY day 2 Wednesday

USD/JPY dropped 75 pips.

2 year yield fell 3 points from 0.2673 to 0.2250.

3 Year Yield dropped 4 points from 0.4742 to 0.4327.

5 year yield dropped 5 points from 0.8490 to 0.7945.

7 year yield dropped 6 points from 1.1690 to 1.1026.

10 year yeld dropped 7 points from 1.4220 to 1.3490.

20 year yield dropped 7 points from 1.9730 to 1.8969.

30 year yield dropped 7 points from 2.0480 to 1.9740.

Yields in 2 days rose and fell by the exact same amounts yet USD/JPY rose 43 pips and dropped 75 pips. A USD/JPY trade profited by yields 8 pips Tuesday and 7 pips Wednesday.

Watch yields as they say. Watch for what? Yields? Why not a straight trade in USD/JPY and eliminate yields for trade consideration as it doesn't work.

After 2016, yields de coupled from currency prices as nations looked inward to revise interest rates and this contained a drastic effect to nation yields and to comparison from nation to nation yields.

Take USD/CAD for example. Not much difference ever existed from Canada and US yields and this was the beauty to long and short trades for USD/CAD.

If for example, USD 2 or 3 year yields cross above CAD 2 or 3 year yields then long. If US 2 or 3 year yield crossed below CAD 2 or 3 year yield then short.

Then apply the methods above to factor the target from percentages or points. Or use monthly or daily averages to yields then factor yields to the currency price by note of the support or resistance points.