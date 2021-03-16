USD/JPY last week traded 81 pips from 108.34 to 109.15 or 16 points per day.

The 2 year yield last week traded 4 points from 0.13 to 0.17 or 0.8 per day.

The 3 Year Yield last week traded point from 0.14 to 0.15.

The 5 Year Year Yield traded 0.74 to 0.86 or 12 points at 2.4 points per day.

The 7 Year Yield traded 1.29 to 1.15 or 14 at 2.8 points per day.

The 10 year Yield traded 1.61 to 1.47 or 14 points at 2.8 points per day.

Japanese yields for equal maturities dropped last week.

Because currency pairs are constructed as opposites, one side of the pair forecasts tops while the other side forecasts bottoms when factored to yields. For EUR/USD, the USD side forecasts tops while German Yields predicts bottoms.

Are Japanese or USD yields the driver to USD/JPY price moves or are any yields responsible for USD/JPY movements. Yields are not only dead but not an issue nor answerable to USD/JPY price moves. Yields by Fed standards are secondary market instruments, a late market mover and seen by charts but priced from interest rates and not seen by charts. But charts lie and not even close to accurate.

That's why all the trade posts say if this then that, could be, might be, maybe, possible. Yields are the latest flavor of the day to waste mention in trade posts. The USD/JPY move was already forecasted and profited for the day or week despite a late yield move.

How does 81 points factor to 2 and 12 point yield moves.

In January, USD/JPY moved 231 pips from 102.63 to 104.94. February 229 pips from 104.34 to 106.63. Were yields responsible for those moves ? Of couse not.

Recall January's posted long term forecast to USD/JPY from then 103.00s. Vital points were located at 106.00, 107.10, 108.02 and the 5 year average at 109.29. Top averages were located at 110.00's and 111.00's.

Taken a step further to apply FX math to USD and JPY yields, here's forecast results to targets and averages.

2 Year JPY Yield = 110.24 Vs USD 2 year yield = 110.44 or 110.24 Vs 110.44.

JPY 3 Year Yield = 110.31 Vs USD 3 year Yield = 114.17 or 110.31 vs 114.17 and mid point to 112.24.

JPY 5 year Yield = 111.49 vs USD 5 year Yield = 110.79 or 111.49 Vs 110.79.

JPY 10 Year Yield = 109.84 Vs USD 10 year Yield = 122.52 and mid point 116.18.

The end result is forecast in January comports to exactly what is traded today despite yields.

Over +90% to what is discussed as market movers today to profit is not required to profit. The articles today are a sham foisted on the public by the financial maestros of our day. Next posts, USD/JPY weekly and daily trades.