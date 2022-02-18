The 2nd leg to USD/JPY's weekly trade from 114.84 to 115.25 achieved target. Since yesterday, USD/JPY traded 114.78 to 115.28. Traders earned 3 extra pips. USD/JPY's weekly range traded 107 pips.

The first trade from 115.86 to 114.84, + 102 pips. The 2nd leg 114.84 to 115.25, +41 pips. Total 143 pips on a 107 pip range. We profit by an extra 36 pips, traded perfectly and beat the weekly range.

Week 12 began at 1595 pips profit and add 143 then heading into week 13, the total pips factors as 1738 pips. Next target 2000 then 2500 and 5000.

On the assumption ranges hold today without significant MA breaks then listed are weekly ranges and per hour averages. If per hour averages were factored up to today only then the average is slightly higher.

EUR/USD for example. The weekly range traded 115 pips or 1.59 pips per hour. Factored to today then the average rises to 1.91. No major difference overall.

Both NZD/USD and SPX 500 traded 125 point ranges or 1.73 pips per hour. NZD/USD was perfect to maintain perfect pace to SPX.

AUD/USD 131 pip range vs 1.81 hourly pip average. AUD/JPY 178 pip range and 2.47 hourly pip average.

NZD/USD 125 pips range vs 1.73 hourly pip average. NZD/JPY 153 pip range vs 2.12 hourly pip average.

EUR/USD 115. pip range vs 1.59 hourly pip average. EUR/JPY 182 pip range vs 2.52 hourly pip average.

USD/CAD 119 pip range vs 1.65 hourly pip average. CAD/JPY 139 pip range vs 1.93 hourly pip average.

GBP/USD 156 pip range vs 2.16 hourly pip average. GBP/JPY 195 pip range vs 2.70 hourly pip average.

USD/JPY 107 pip range vs 1.48 hourly pip average. DXY 76 pip range Vs 1.05 hourly pip average.

GBP/AUD 224 pip range Vs 3.11 pip average. EUR/AUD 225 pip range vs 3.12 hourly pip average.

GBP/NZD 226 pip range vs 3.13 hourly pip average. EUR/NZD 238 pip range vs 3.30 hourly pip average.

GOLD 59 pip range vs 1.21 hourly pip average or 11 pips per day. Gold traded approximately 1/2 range to anchor currencies. USD/CAD for example at 119 pips factors to 1/2 at 59 pips to match perfectly to Gold.

Gold can't ever trade more than anchor currencies as this wasn't the intended system set up since 1972. Currencies were the replacement to Gold with the intention for currencies to trade wider ranges.

Currencies were priced higher than Gold way back in the 1700 and 1800's and the exchange rate system was designed as Gold and Silver currencies. The United States and Europe with 1.0 currencies are Gold currencies and 0 point currencies backed by Silver particularly Asia, South and Central America.

Cross pairs were designed to trade ranges above anchor currencies. Its almost impossible for cross pairs to trade ranges less than anchor currencies.

Silver 0.92 pips range vs 0.01 hourly pip average. JPY/USD 0.000449 range vs 0.0000062 hourly pip average.

All paramaters to a weekly and daily price is well known Sunday and on the day of daily trades. Ukraine for example is known to a Russian invasion or no invasion and ir doesn't matter to price if Russia invades Ukraine or goes home.

USD/JPY after 12 weekly trades, nothing to outside events mattered to price. Nothing outside the price will matter next week.