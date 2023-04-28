Share:

The message from the BOJ: I will dead stop USD/JPY just before the vital 136.00 lines. I will alert the trading crowds 24 hours in advance to the 140.00 top.

I will add at least another 200 pips to overall shorts from 600 to easily 800 pips. I will offer traders more money for accounts by following short only strategies.

I will commit to USD/JPY intervention if USD/JPY rises further. Last was at 142.00;s. Don't push your luck to longs and don't dare take an overbought currency at 133.00's to a phantom target.

We are the BOJ, the Gang that can't Shoot Straight and we will follow current policies until it crushes Japan and sinks USD/JPY.

Here's interesting from the BOJ as they admit their 100 year monetary policy mistakes.

Since the late 1990s, when Japan's economy fell into deflation, achieving price stability has been a challenge for a long period of 25 years. During this period, the Bank has implemented various monetary easing measures.

These measures have interacted with and influenced wide areas of Japan's economic activity, prices, and financial sector. In light of this, the Bank has decided to conduct a broad-perspective review of monetary policy, with a planned time frame of around one to one and a half years.

Once USD/JPY breaks 134.58 then next targets 133.36, 132.27, 131.51, 127.91 and much more to go short.