Japanese Call rates informs today USD/JPY range is located from 109.88 to 109.33. Japanese Call rates on a positive scale reports a range of 109.88 to 109.33. Japanese Call rates reports on a negative scale 109.88 to 109.33 however a larger range is also offered. USD interest rates reports 109.88 to 109.33 however a larger range is also offered.

To align correctly negative Japanese Call Rates to USD interest rates then the difference to today's levels, ranges, tops and bottoms is 2 pips. The same 2 pip difference between USD and ECB interest rates. A 1 pip move for EUR/USD at 1.2196 equates to a decimal point at 0.000081 as exchange rates are factored since the start of time at 6 decimal places. Traders are shown 4 decimal places by currency brokers.

At EUR/USD 1.2195 then factors to 0.000820. From 1.2115 factors to 0.000825 and today's highs at 1.2239 equates to 0.000817. Total range then equals 0.000817 to 0.000825. Easier for traders to draw a simple number line from 0.000825 to 0.000817 and long low numbers and short highs. Calculate ranges by 0.001 divide by exchange rate.

The big line today to trade 109.33 is located at 109.40. Today's close is expected from 109.40 to 109.33 and places USD/JPY again at neutral to start next week.

The 2 pip differential from BOJ to Fed is most vital to report USD/JPY's larger range from 111.11 to 107.52. To target 107.52 then 108.15 must break. Takes 2 JPY pips to report USD/JPY 359 pip range.

From 111.11 break down is found from 107.52, 108.15, 108.69, 109.82, 110.46 then 111.11. Don't bank on 111.11 to trade next week if ever as it represents a range top and shorts are located in the vicinity of 111.11.

Interest rates viewed from any central bank in comparison to USD will find the same 2 pip differential as each central bank won't ever drift far from USD interest rates and all central banks remain competitive to USD. Explains why yields don't ever move and won't move in the future. Yield are secondary to interest rates and a far second as interest rates supplanted yields to leave yields as a lost and viable indicator to anything remotely close to market price forecasts.

The 2 year yield in 13 months traded 0.2361 to 0.1064 while USD/JPY traded from 102.00's to 110.97. Markets radically changed to its worst form from the new 2016 interest rate orientation and won't see improvements to ranges.

The Fed talks about a Fed funds raise. Imagine what a 25 point move would do to central bank interest rates. If ever the Fed raised, expect a 10 or 15 point move at most.