As written to weekly trades, USD in the EM space was massively overbought. Entries were perfect and target easily achieved destinations however targets were set at easy points.
USD/BRL
Long 4.9898 and 4.9686 to target 5.0535.
Actual 4.9871 to 5.0535.
+664 pips.
USD/PLN
Short Anywhere or 3.8064 and 3.8078 to target 3.7888.
Actual 3.8119 to 3.7814.
+264 Pips.
USD/MYR
Short 4.1664 and 4.1692 to target 4.1426.
Actual 4.1649 to 4.1462.
+187 pips.
USD/DKK
Short anywhere or 6.2715 and 6.2738 to target 6.2389 easily.
Actual 6.2752 to 6.2511.
+241 pips.
USD/HRK
Short anywhere or 6.3187 and 6.3205 to target 6.2970 easily.
Actual 6.3246 to 6.3196.
+50 pips and ongoing trade.
Total pips 1406, 5 trades and 2 days.
Open trades: USD/HUF and USD/RON.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
