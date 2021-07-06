As written to weekly trades, USD in the EM space was massively overbought. Entries were perfect and target easily achieved destinations however targets were set at easy points.

USD/BRL

Long 4.9898 and 4.9686 to target 5.0535.

Actual 4.9871 to 5.0535.

+664 pips.

USD/PLN

Short Anywhere or 3.8064 and 3.8078 to target 3.7888.

Actual 3.8119 to 3.7814. 

+264 Pips.

USD/MYR

Short 4.1664 and 4.1692 to target 4.1426.

Actual 4.1649 to 4.1462.

+187 pips.

USD/DKK

Short anywhere or 6.2715 and 6.2738 to target 6.2389 easily.

Actual 6.2752 to 6.2511.

+241 pips.

USD/HRK

Short anywhere or 6.3187 and 6.3205 to target 6.2970 easily.

Actual 6.3246 to 6.3196.

+50 pips and ongoing trade.

Total pips 1406, 5 trades and 2 days.

Open trades: USD/HUF and USD/RON.

Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.

Latest Forex Analysis

