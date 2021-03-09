As written in the weekly commentary, here's week beginning alongside most vital points for the week.
NZD/USD at 0.7139,
GBP/CAD 1.7484,
AUD/USD 0.7652,
USD/CAD 1.2771
CHF/JPY 116.65,
AUD/NZD 1.0765,
AUD/CAD 0.9768
NZD/CAD 0.9113.
GBP/AUD 1.8130 to 1.7905
GBP/NZD 1.9318 to 1.9188.
Here's results
NZDUSD Break 0.7139, Lows 0.7103, +36 pips
AUDCAD Break 0.9768, Lows 0.9678, +90 pips
NZDCAD 0.9113, Lows 0.9014, +99 pips
AUDNZD 1.0765, Lows 1.0702, +63 pips
CHFJPY 116.65, Lows 116.09, +56 pips
GBPCAD 1.7484 Lows 1.7483 Perfect
GBP/NZD 1.9318, Highs 1.9462 +144 pips
GBPAUD 1.8130 to 1.7905, Holds
Total: 488 pips.
Massive overbought USD/JPY broke the 5 year average at 109.01 to traded 109.21. Lows today are located at 108.57 on breaks of 108.87 and 108.61. USD/JPY remains and will remain a problem currency pair and not worth trade effort. CHF/JPY as well due because CHF/JPY and USD/JPY are the exact same pairs but contain correlation problems.
USD/JPY at 108.57 should match EUR/USD highs at 1.1921, GBP/USD 1.3915, EUR/JPY 129.74, AUD/USD 0.7695, and USD/CAD lows 1.2587.
GBP/JPY up target is located at 151.83 however due to overbought and JPY cross pair problems, short only is the only trade strategy and for as long as it takes until JPY cross pairs drop to proper levels.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
