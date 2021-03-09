As written in the weekly commentary, here's week beginning alongside most vital points for the week.

NZD/USD at 0.7139,

GBP/CAD 1.7484,

AUD/USD 0.7652,

USD/CAD 1.2771

CHF/JPY 116.65,

AUD/NZD 1.0765,

AUD/CAD 0.9768

NZD/CAD 0.9113.

GBP/AUD 1.8130 to 1.7905

GBP/NZD 1.9318 to 1.9188.

Here's results

NZDUSD Break 0.7139, Lows 0.7103, +36 pips

AUDCAD Break 0.9768, Lows 0.9678, +90 pips

NZDCAD 0.9113, Lows 0.9014, +99 pips

AUDNZD 1.0765, Lows 1.0702, +63 pips

CHFJPY 116.65, Lows 116.09, +56 pips

GBPCAD 1.7484 Lows 1.7483 Perfect

GBP/NZD 1.9318, Highs 1.9462 +144 pips

GBPAUD 1.8130 to 1.7905, Holds

Total: 488 pips.

Massive overbought USD/JPY broke the 5 year average at 109.01 to traded 109.21. Lows today are located at 108.57 on breaks of 108.87 and 108.61. USD/JPY remains and will remain a problem currency pair and not worth trade effort. CHF/JPY as well due because CHF/JPY and USD/JPY are the exact same pairs but contain correlation problems.

USD/JPY at 108.57 should match EUR/USD highs at 1.1921, GBP/USD 1.3915, EUR/JPY 129.74, AUD/USD 0.7695, and USD/CAD lows 1.2587.

GBP/JPY up target is located at 151.83 however due to overbought and JPY cross pair problems, short only is the only trade strategy and for as long as it takes until JPY cross pairs drop to proper levels.