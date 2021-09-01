As written yesterday, EUR/USD higher required a break at 1.1845. EUR/USD traded to 1.1844 then to current lows at 1.1793. Today, higher must break above 1.1847. Day trade highs today are located at 1.1850 and 1.1858. EUR/USD 1.1847 is protected to short tops for today. Lows today could easily achieve 1.1751 and 1.1838.

GBP/USD higher must break above 1.3813. GBP/USD traded to `1.3807 and dropped 75 pips to 1.3732 lows.

USD/CAD 1.2554 lifted from 1.2578 on Canada's GDP release to 1.2651 highs or 73 pips.

No surprises here ever going on as we run data for perspective. However running economic data these days is not required anymore as the data release is located inside the price path. A release as expected or far off kilter doesn't matter as its all inside the price.

Surprise indices

Surprise indices created by banks has got to be the biggest waste of time and energy in all FX. Market crashes and giant moves are forecasted inside the price and seen from many miles ahead. The 2008 market crash was seen clearly in 2007 and it was impossible to miss. The banks are selling yet another bill of goods to unsuspected traders.

What leads economics is price and what leads price is politics. Joe Biden Stalin runs the US. Where will economics take us in months ahead.

USD/JPY 109.58 rose from 109.60 to 110.36 highs or 76 pips.

As written currency pair trade selection was crucial.

Best trades

EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD.

Results

EUR/USD 62 pips, USD/CAD 72, AUD/USD 57 pips, EUR/AUD 124 and EUR/NZD 158 pips.

Best trades were clear to easy, entries, targets and profits.

JPY cross pair rankings

AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, NZD/JPY, EUR/JPY.

Results

EUR/JPY last ranking scored 83 pips, AUD/JPY 117, CAD/JPY 88 pips, NZD/JPY 128.

GBP

GBP/JPY 3rd ranking 96 pips Vs GBP/USD 1st rank at 74 pips, GBP/CHF 2nd at 119 pips while last for GBP/CAD and GBP/NZD 132 and 215 pips.

GBP/CAD trade for the week wasn't clear but combined USD/CAD and CAD/JPY as better trades together traded 160 pips. We'll take 160 easy pips vs much work and gamble to 132 pips.

GBP/CHF continues its winning ways into week 5. GBP/CHF in normal trade rankings list high then last week to week or last then high. But the past 5 weeks, GBP/CHF listed high ranks and performed exceptionally.

USD/JPY

As written Sunday, USD/JPY targets 110.34 and 110.42 then short. USD/JPY traded 110.43. Now short to target 109.94 on a break at 110.28. Day trade lows today are located at 109.64 and vital break for lower is located at 109.61.

USD/CAD is protected to at 1.2550 as day trade lows are located at 1.2545 and 1.2561.

NZD/USD is well protected at 0.7022 and massive overbought NZD/JPY at 76.97.

NZD currencies are in a giant flux and trades aren't clear so why to not bother as better trades exist. NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF and NZD/JPY trade massive overbought while NZD/USD sits comfortably at 0.7057.