EUR/USD this week traded 115 pips, last week 129 pips then 187 and 134 pips 4 weeks ago. 18 currency pair Entries and targets for the week are known on Saturday. This means all price information to Central bank meetings, economic announcements and market crashes or surprises are fully known in advance.

The price is the leading indicator rather than the announcement. The announcement is irrelevant and late to the price path due to mathematical factors to entries and targets. Fully 99% of all market information and announcements are known.

No such concept as a new trade week except for a new trade. A new week is a price continuation from the old week. EUR/USD would've traded 115 and 129 pips regardless of announcements or whatever market information was a focus. Every week exists a new focus but every week the attention is irrelevant to prices.

EUR/USD closed this week at 1.2180 and last week at 1. 2144. The EUR/USD closed April 24 at 1.2096 and 100 pips higher 1 month later. The Fed's 50 pip move was known and irrelevant to the price.

Trading is defined as entry, target and levels offered to follow trades to targets. Nothing else maters nor anything to change entry and target. Not required is stops and screen watching all day, everyday.

What economic commentary says to a new trade week again is completely irrelevant nor will it assist to profit. Its pure speculation without value as nobody actually runs economic data to offer accurate analysis.

Day trades, weekly and long term are the exact same math concepts to entries and targets. Targets must achieve destinations by mathematical standards. The price doesn't have a choice except to achieve targets.

This was seen and proven in 2012 and no difference exists today. The only difference today is the abundance of websites, social media and news services reporting upon daily market developments as if it means something. It doesn't except to advertising dollars or sales of services. It especially is meaningless to a ranging market price.

Unless a market price breaks a significant level to change direction or offer many profit pips then the price is irrelevant as seen by the EUR/USD in the last 4 trade weeks.

Thr problem with significant level is market commentary daily and weekly to significant levels. Chances are good reported levels are wrong . They seek attention and not your profits.

EUR/USD for example in the last 9 months broke significant levels at 1.1400's, 1.1900's, 1.2028 and 1.2060. New levels today are located at 1.1427, 1.2028, 1.2049, 1.2078 and 1.2599. Between 1.2078 and 1.2599 is irrelevant. EURUSD could possibily trade within 1.2078 to 1.2599 for another 6 months. Until then, market commentary is meaningless.