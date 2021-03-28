10 year yield range 1.8448 to 1.3305. S&P big break for lower 3257.69 then 3119.54. Each maybe a few points higher but only a few points.

Monthly Average Correlations

1 Year = +74%

2 Year = -35%

3 Year = -62%

4 Year = -61%

5 Year -40%

6 Year = -37%

7 Year = -41 %

8 Year = -44%

How does the 10 year yield explain SPX moves at +74%, -35%, and not hardly to exceed 50%. Charts lie again as yields fail to explain any aspect to SPX movements. Either SPX or the 10 year yield must break a significant average to change the Correlations.

SPX fails to explain the 10 year yield and the 10 year yield fails to explain SPX. Correlations should be at least 80 to 90% to explain SPX Vs 10 year yield and to highlight significance. It doesn't and won't for a very long time.

The Data ? 192 data points and 1 or 2 hours and then done. The chart will lie and decieve everytime.