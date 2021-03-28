10 year yield range 1.8448 to 1.3305. S&P big break for lower 3257.69 then 3119.54. Each maybe a few points higher but only a few points.
Monthly Average Correlations
1 Year = +74%
2 Year = -35%
3 Year = -62%
4 Year = -61%
5 Year -40%
6 Year = -37%
7 Year = -41 %
8 Year = -44%
How does the 10 year yield explain SPX moves at +74%, -35%, and not hardly to exceed 50%. Charts lie again as yields fail to explain any aspect to SPX movements. Either SPX or the 10 year yield must break a significant average to change the Correlations.
SPX fails to explain the 10 year yield and the 10 year yield fails to explain SPX. Correlations should be at least 80 to 90% to explain SPX Vs 10 year yield and to highlight significance. It doesn't and won't for a very long time.
The Data ? 192 data points and 1 or 2 hours and then done. The chart will lie and decieve everytime.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Dollar’s corrective decline may soon be over
The EUR/USD pair bounced modestly on Friday to finish the week in the red at 1.1793. Equities rallied on Friday, while US Treasury yields remained subdued. EUR/USD is at risk of falling further as long as below the 1.1890 price zone.
GBP/USD recovery stalls below 1.3800
The GBP/USD pair advanced for a second consecutive day to close the week around 1.3790. UK Retail Sales rose 2.1% MoM as expected in February. GBP/USD could recover further on a break above 1.3825.
The watchlist: Bullish gold, CAD bullish, EUR/USD bearish discount, CHF on the march
Gold bulls are seeking an upside extension. EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF bears are lurking at critical resistance. First and foremost, there are prospects of USD/CHF moving lower in the open this week.
Forex Weekly Outlook: BoE stay dovish, Powell testimony next
Central banks were in the spotlight last week, with the Fed and BoE sending dovish messages to the market. Fed Chair Powell be under scrutiny as he testifies before Congress, and the UK releases key consumer inflation and spending reports.
Forex Weekly Outlook: BoE stay dovish, Powell testimony next
Central banks were in the spotlight last week, with the Fed and BoE sending dovish messages to the market. Fed Chair Powell be under scrutiny as he testifies before Congress, and the UK releases key consumer inflation and spending reports.