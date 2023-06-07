Share:

From the weekly, No indications exists for the RBA to raise. But this was the market perspective. Traditional interest rate markets forecast interest rate changes long in advance so to not disrupt markets nor cause unwanted volatility. To address the FX and long forgotten topic to Budgets runs counter to market forecasts.

Australia government budgets are addressed and submitted in the May / June period. This year's budget was submitted May 9 to Parliament. May / June accounts for time to allow Appropriation Committees in Parliament to pass budget bills. Then the mid year review in November / December is factored and possibly revised to questions of yearly outlays and expenditures.

Dating to 1990, the RBA changed OCR a total of 13 times in May. Upon mid year review in November/ December, OCR was changed 12 times in November and 11 times in December. No other months competes to OCR changes.

March, August and October each records 8 times to OCR adjustments. Those months account for late budget submissions and Parliamentary delays to hearings, appropriations and eventual passage.

Since 1990, 25 point OCR adjustments is most popular as the RBA raised 29 times compared to 21 decreases. The RBA raised 4 times at 50 point changes to 10 OCR drops at 50. The RBA raised OCR by 75 points only once in August 1994 and dropped OCR by 75 points 3 times. RBA at 1.00 was raised 2 times to 9 drops. The last 1.00 change was a drop in 2008.

The RBA's formula is OCR adjustment in May / June is followed by an equal change in November / December. If for example, the RBA raises OCR in May by 25 points then an equal 25 point raise is seen in November / December. The opposite holds true for OCR decreases. A drop by 25 points in May is followed by an equal 25 point decrease in November / December.

Since January 1990, the RBA changed OCR 78 times to 378 meetings or an adjustment at 20% of all meetings. In 300 meetings, no changes occurred to OCR.

Central bank meetings since 2000 occurred every 6 weeks and accounts for 263 RBA meetings and 62 OCR changes or 23% of meetings experienced OCR adjustments. In RBA 201 meetings, no OCR changes. Probabilities run as 80% chance to no OCR adjustments.

EUR/AUD

From April and long term ttargets with weekly updates: EUR/AUD targets 1.6021 then 1.5938. EUR/AUD traded to 1.5977 lows and almost at its final destination at 1.5800's.

EUR/AUD higher must break 1.6158 to target 1.6200's easily. On the way up to 1.6158 is located 1.6052 and 1.6105. EUR/AUD becomes oversold starting at 1.5946.

AUD/USD above vital 0.6647 targets 0.6707 and 0.6722 and begins overbought. Below 0.6647 targets 0.6632 and 0.6617.

EUR/USD big line break for higher is now located at 1.0738 and oversold begins at 1.0642.