The traditional role of the Fed and central banks since inception is to add and subtract weekly money to the system. By addition and subtraction, the interest rate by trading a true market rate decides the proper level based on weekly money. It's truly market-determined.

The 2008 crash came along and changed the traditional formula to QE then Congress passed policies to control the interest rate to never trade to zero. Naturally, all central banks followed. By interest rate control, QE to infinity had a field day as central banks and the political system now controlled markets and economies. Both failed on a large scale as populations were the big losers and market movements died a horrible death.

Today, we ask the question taper or no taper, how much and when. The traditional question should be how much to raise and when. The interest rate and markets then decide how much money is required or not to add or subtract to the system.

By Keynesian QE, the true interest rate level is unknown except it won't trade to 0 or negative. Rescind the QE policies and go back to the true market-determined Austrian policies of traditional central bank roles to add or subtract weekly money then the true interest rate will be known and economies will again flourish as GDP and Inflation will find their rightful place rather than its misguided arrangement since 2008.

QE was all about control of markets and economies and this led to Obama and the dream for full control from the political system. The old Soviet model to takeover is currently in full force and working perfectly for Democrats. Once the takeover is complete then the implementation to the Soviet model switches to the Chinese cultural revolution on a grand 2.0 scale. The Chinese will tip their hat to the Democrats.

USD/JPY broke 1`09.40 and 109.12 as written Sunday and traded to 108.87 lows or 53 pips.

EUR/USD 1.1910 Sunday is now 1.1921 to break and trade higher. A rising MA and a rising price inform the break won't come easy.

GBP/USD lower must break 1.3880 and any price above 1.3935 begins a short strategy and covers BOE and despite BOE blah blah as this is the value of central bank speak today and it's not connected to the market price.

AUD/USD Next above levels are 0.7441 and 0.7472. The big line break below is located at 0.7380. Don't look for 0.7200's to trade anytime soon. Any price below 0.7380 begins a long-only strategy. AUD for this day tops at 0.7437 then begins shorts.

NZD/USD broke vital 0.7049. For today, NZD threatens 0.7063, 0.7087, and 0.7092. Then begins shorts.

USD/CAD trades firmly above 1.2474. Watch today 1.2554 and 1.2561. Above begins shorts.