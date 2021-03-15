Upon Libor elimination, the system of interest rates radically changed and severely modified markets. Libor offered a system of market price coordination and in place since Libor was introduced in the 1980's. Assume an economic release or any central bank meeting statement. If EUR/USD for example dropped or rose 100 pips then every currency pair price would automatically follow in conjunction to trade 100 pips. Didn't matter to the currency pair.

When the ECB released its new interest rate formulas in 2016 and all central banks followed, markets changed. The systematic coordination of prices was eliminated to favor the individualized currency price.

Assume Canada's central bank released a statement and USD/CAD rose or dropped 75 points. How many times have we seen no other pair traded 75 pips nor did say EUR/USD or GBP/USD move 10 pips on the Central bank announcement. GBP/USD on Brexit, negative interest rates or central bank announcements traded 100 pips but no other currency pair followed.

Instead of Libor, central banks relied on their own nation's interest rates to govern price moves and price moves are only as good to overall movements as the interest rates offered. Individualized interest rates matched to the currency price severely restricted daily movements.

Note charts. EUR/USD 1 hour chart is highlighted by 10 pip intervals, daily by 50 and monthly by 100. Pre 2016 and before the new changes to interest rates, 1 hour charts were 50 pip intervals, 100 for dailies and 200 for monthlies. A 50 pip move pre 2016 was hardly considered average for any day. Today's 50 pip move on a 1 hour chart looks like a massive event. For the most part, it was a massive move in today's new trade environment.

How can brokers change chart intervals. Quite easy when interest rates are the driving force to every price move and brokers know this in advance to program platforms.

Coordination to price moves was strengthed in consideration to individualized currency pair's universe. NZD for example = NZD and trades as one currency. Not necessarily true pre 2016. What's wrong with this picture. Long NZD/JPY and Short NZD/CAD. No such concept exists as this trade not only doesn't exist but the trader lost money.

To ensure today's coordination, correlations were strengthened to match interest rates to currency prices. This move by the ECB was forced upon us to ensure the currency price would never again trade in large daily ranges as it did pre 2016.

Consider EUR/USD and other currency pair day trade and 24 hour trade posts previously. Ranges held, targets achieved, multiple longs and shorts and profits earned. Not only known to price moves in advance but sent by e mail and no need to sit in a trade room all day.

NZD/USD

The longer term view to offer exact trade points is highlighted as follows: 0.7355 and 0.7268 at the 10 and 14 year averages. Then 0.7121 and 0.6845 at the 5 year average. NZD/USD at 0.7300's trades at the top of its 20 year averages. A 0.7400 average doesn't exist.

Overall, NZD/USD is not favored this week and sits at the bottom to 18 currency pair trade rankings however the weekly and daily trades will post.

NZD/USD weekly

Short 0.7222 and 0.7230 to target 0.7145. Must cross 0.7205, 0.7188, 0.7171 and 0.7154.

Short below 0.7120 to target 0.7018.

Long 0.7018 to target 0.7071.

NZD/USD daily

0.7154, 0.7158, 0.7162, 0.7170, 0.7173, 0.7177, 0.7181, 0.7185.

Above: 0.7194, 0.7199, 0.7203, 0.7208, 0.7212, 0.7217, 0.7221 and 0.7226.

Most vital to the downside 0.7171 and 0.7170. NZD/USD for the past 2 weeks has been running downside supports at 1, 2 and 3 pip intervals. Not only is the RBNZ the smartest central bank on the planet but they know how to trade and protect its currency. Today's 0.7121 is crucial to drop the universe of currency pairs whose exchange rates are much higher than NZD.