The NZD /USD weekly and daily trades aligned perfectly to shorts for the week. Weekly shorts at 0.7222 and 0.7230 aligned to yesterday's daily up target at 0.7226. Yesterday, NZD/USD traded to 0.7212 and middle or neutral portion of the daily up range.

NZD/USD for today's top is located at 0.7226 and 0.7233 and trades 0.7182 with a weekly target at 0.7145. Why 0.7145 is because NZD's big high / low break is located at today's 0.7122. A break at 0.7122 changes the USD and Non USD market dynamic to solid long USD and short non USD. The 2 most vital yet to break is AUD/USD at today's 0.7644 then GBP/USD at today's 1.3705.

NZD's bottom today is located at 0.7170 and 0.7161 which means 0.7145 to achieve on this day may occur after ECB at 10 am EST. The ECB will reveal what's on their mind to 0.7122. EUR/USD remains below its dropping vital line at 1.1988 then most important at 1.2020.

Charts may reveal USD yields rise and JPY yields drop and it may indicate a big move but in reality to factor exchange rates to the yields, no difference exists. And despite negative JPY and positive USD yields. JPY is extraordinarily deceptive as a currency pair.

The RBA met overnight and as usual nothing happened. The Fed meets today. As usual pay no attention as they see all coming.

USD/JPY

Much lower for USD/JPY must break the 5 year average at 108.98 then next 106.60. USD/JPY is traded as a day trade only and rarely if ever as a weekly or long term trade because its a horrible currency pair and lacks range movements. Better pairs exist.

Below 108.59, 108.68, 108.72, 108.82, 108.86, 108.92, 109.00.

Above 109.20, 109.27, 109.34, 109.41, 109.55, 109.62, 109.69.

Note 109.00. Don't get excited when seen 00 as this happens often. Is just a number and happens to fall inside today's price series. Yesterday morning's USD/CAD trade factored 1.2500.

Most vital to today, 108.82 and 108.68 Vs 109.41 and 109.69.

For today, USD/JPY traded within the day trade time frame from 109.12 - 109.27 or 15 pips and within 3 1/2 hours of the day trade.