Non Farm Payrolls forecasts 870,000 Vs previous 850,000 or a 20,000 difference. Forecasts are derived from NFP averages from 1 to 4 years at best from a vital release since inception in February 1939 or 82 years. At 1 to 3-year moving averages don't necessarily forecast correctly NFP.

Vital to true market moves is the 50,000 range established in 1939 and its held as standard to every NFP release since 1939. A forecast of 870 requires a release at 820,000 or 920,000 to see the best moves. A forecast within 50,000 then a range and day trade exists.

Due to the standard 50,000 range, averages to NFP are volatile especially shorter-term averages, and explains misses to forecasts. Averages 1 to 4 years doesn't necessarily forecast 82 years correctly.

Average hourly earnings and the Labor Force Participation rate hardly moved in 82 years and is not important to NFP or movements. Only the 50,000. Average hourly earnings followed Wage increases since 25 cents was mandated in 1939 to $15.00 ish today. Wage studies are employed to jobs and regions of the nation. Workers are paid a subsistence to live and pay essential monthly rents and bills with a slight bit left over.

From 2017 data, The 50,000 was seen 85 times in the last 20 years, 71 times in the prior 20 years, 68 times in the prior 20 years, and 37 times from February 1939 to 1952. Overall, the 50,000 was seen 261 times in 942 months or 1/4 over the life of NFP..

Why follow Continuing Claims as an indicator is because the overall range is traditional 50,000 and matches NFP’s 50,000. It's the insight indicator to NFP.

AUD/CAD rose this week from 0.9199 to 0.9315 or 116 pips. Shorts were truly impossible.

GBP/USD yesterday GBPUSD for today 1.3816, 1.3833, 1.3840, 1.3851, 1.3861, 1.3874.

Vs 1.3894, 1.3903, 1.3912, 1.3921, 1.3929, 1.3938, 1.3947 and 1.3956.

GBP/USD range over last 24 hours: 1.3871 to 1.3947 or 76 pips and despite BOE and all the backward Inflation, GDP, Interest rate, taper, covid mumbo jumbo.

GBP/USD today 1.3851, 1.3868, 1.3877, 1.3886, 1.3896,

Vs 1.3929, 1.3938, 1.3947, 1.3956, 1.3973, 1.3982 and 1.3991.

What changed in 24 hours was 35 pips. GBP/USD big break is located at 1.3879 then much lower over today and next week.

EUR/USD 1.1910 at week's beginning is today 1.1917 to trade higher and a drop of 4 pips since yesterday's 1.1921.

The EUR/USD trade strategy remains long only as it was for the past 2 and 3 weeks.

EUR/USD today 1.1766, 1.1781, 1.1789, 1.1796, 1.1804, 1.1815,

Vs 1.1833, 1.1841, 1.1848, 11856, 1.1871, 1.1878 and 1.1886.

Today's day trade from the ECB and price series informs 1.1917 holds.