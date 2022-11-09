To understand the mid term elections, the implication of 2020 sits at the forefront.

Democrats first were successful to change state vote laws, after failed attempts in Congress, to allow not only mail in ballots but placement of drop boxes across voter precincts. Once complete, domestic and foreign organizations set up shop in states where Trump had a chance for victory.

Money poured in by the buckets to pay organizers, mules to deliver ballots, drop boxes and all personnel involved. Democrats are far superior than Republicans to finance and organization particularly when Democratic organization are never formally connected to the formal Democratic Party. Democrats claim plausible deniability.

To guarantee mail in ballots would count despite names, dates and required information, election computers were connected to the internet. Election theft was not only guaranteed but suspicion exist to Iran, Russia and China were involved in the 2020 election. See the Chinese organization Konnech. A citizen in Mongolia with computer knowledge could vote. And every vote for Biden.

All the work was done for Biden while he sat at home as he never had to campaign.

State after state election reports reveal the same scenario to election theft. True the Vote revealed how it was done.

True the Vote by using cell phone trackers, followed the organizations then connected and followed ballot mules from organization to drop boxes. In Arizona alone, ballot mules visited drop boxes 1000's of times throughout any given day. Cameras were eliminated or adjusted to drop box view.

The evidence to theft goes far beyond circumstantial but state legislatures in Georgia for example refused to hear election claims as well as local, state and the Supreme Court. Can we honestly believe Biden received 20 million more votes than Trump.

Trump was a horrendous threat to not only gazillions of past Democrat felonies but Trump would've stopped the Great Rest and ESG concocted by the World Economic forum and accepted by the United States, nations and international organizations such as the United Nations.

Can we honestly believe Democrats won last night against issues pertaining to Crime, Inflation, open borders, oil and gas and public school issues.

The number 218 to the House of Representatives is important for public comsumption as this number solidifies a Republican majority. But its far more important to the rules and operation of the house.

The number 218 allows for Discharge Petitions to be voted out of Committees. Suppose a bill or investigative report is locked up in committee by majority vote. Any member of the House files a Discharge Petition to have the bill or report released immediately and sent to the House Floor for vote consideration. A Discharge Petition bypasses the Majority Leader of the House whose job is schedule floor votes and to decide which laws may be voted.

Takes 218 members to vote a Discharge Petition and appears the Republicans lack the requisite 218 vote threshold.

The positive to Republican majority of the House is all revenue bills to include taxes begins in the House by Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution. Republicans have ability by majority vote to stop spending.

Republicans under a 290 majority of the House, fails to gain power to expel a member as 2/3 majority vote is required under Article 1, Section 5. Democrats voted to the House remain in the house.

As the Senate remains unsettled, a Republican loss means loss of impeachment powers and power to reject by vote all Biden's political appointments under Article 1, Section 3.

The only advantage gained by the Republicans for 2022 is to stop spending.

The losers to the elections are the populations as they remain hostages to authoritarian powers and grows more powerful as the days go by.

The only possible saving grace is if Trump runs in 2024 as Trump has ability over the next 2 years of camapaigning to expose and possibly stop the authoritarian movement.

Interesting to populations is government always contained population control as targets and source of power beginning with Thomas Malthus Theory of Population in 1826. Malthus eliminated any past theories of social contracts between populations and governments by Locke, Bentham, Rousseau and many others.

Malthus wrote populations increase while the land remains fixed therefore population will starve to death. This statement petrified populations and warranted governments to intervene.

Since Malthus, as an aside, Economics was forever known as the Dismal Science.