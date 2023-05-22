Overbought GBP/JPY at the 33 year monthly average is the same story from the perspective of EM/JPY as all EM/ JPY currencies trade at massive overbought levels. Take a pick, throw a dart and short.
Overbought begins at BGN/JPY, BRL/JPY, CNY/JPY, DKK/JPY, INR/JPY, ISK/JPY, KRW/JPY, MXN/JPY, MYR/JPY, PHP/JPY, PLN/JPY, SGD/JPY, THB/JPY. All EM/JPY are consistent to overbought USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and CAD/JPY.
Overbought DXY and USD is compatible to severely overbought to USD/CNY, USD/MYR, USD/RON, USD/TRY. The extraordinary currency is USD/TRY as light years of distance exist to targets at 18.8710 and 16.2304 from 19.000's. USD/BRL contains a short only strategy in accordance with USD however USD/BRL overbought Vs oversold within its price path are fighting against each other.
USD/CZK is a bright and shiny currency pair however oversold USD/CZK is also fighting against the USD and DXY overbought trend. What accounts for USD/CZK is the massive trade ranges available. USD/CZK has every ability to trade 3 and 4,000 pips and this range wouldn't dent USD/CZK's price. USD/CZK today is what USD/CNY was years ago to massive trade ranges.
Massive overbought to USD/CNY, USD/MYR, USD/RON and USD/TRY means not only extreme overbought but all trade at uppermost tops. All are easy trades.
USD/CNY first vital break is located at 6.9466 then long term targets align as 6.8901, 6.8373, 6.8006 and caution at 6.7967.
USD/MYR on a break of 4.4725 targets 4.4415 and 4.3798 and caution at 4.3503. Holding USD/MYR from trading lower is 4.3546.
USD/RON requires a break at 4.5735 to target 4.5287 and 4.5129.
USD/CZK below 21.9476 and 22.0182 targets 21.5616.
USD/TRY targets not just 18.8710 and 16.2304 but remaining targets are located at 14.3986 and 13.0629. The weekly range is located from 19.9401 to 19.7277. Shorts for USD/TRY exists for months to come. USD/TRY will follow the USD trend miles lower.
USD/BRL below 5.0435 and 5.0487 targets 4.9531, 4.9520, 4.9037. Weekly range for longs and short: 5.0251 to 4.9561. Not much thrills to USD/BRL as overbought and oversold problems fight against each other however short only remains the strategy. The distant average below is located at 4.7786.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
