For many new friends and followers. Long term trades I define as 5, 8 and 1000 pips trades. Long term trades are the easiest trades and targets achieve perfectly as demonstrated a million times.

For 2021, the only trade available among 28 currency pairs was CHF/JPY with a 115 target. So far, 122.00's achieved lows at high 116.00's, lows 117.00's for 500 ish pips. My theory is long term trades become available every 2 years or so and complies to a currency pair goes on the move every 2 weeks. More investigation is required.

Long term trades in past years achieved targets in 3 to 4 weeks and 7 to 8 weeks for currencies such as EUR/AUD. Today's markets are quite different for many reasons as price speeds are under a severe slowdown. CHF/JPY for example took 3 ish mopnths to 116.00's and 117.00's. In past years, a 500 pip CHF/JPY trade took 3 weeks. The central banks by dead interest rates are killing price speeds.

Slow speed explanation is derived as the 12 1/2 year of the 4th quadrant of 50 years. Year 2022 marks 50 years since the 1972 free float and 2024 is derived 50 years since the BOE creation in 1694.

Markets as we know it today are over and done as a new 1st quadrant period will soon emerge. Current 4th quadrant shenanigans such as money supply explosions, negative interrest rates, covid, taper, CPI targets and other experiments is the phenomenon of 4th periods and we've seen this many times before since 1694. Today is no different.

USD/JPY and JPY cross Pairs

As mentioned over 3 and 4 months, short only strategies. The explosion higher in USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs now offers easy trades. We want the easy, no struggle trades and the gift is upon us. For every pip higher respresents short profit pips.

USD/JPY targets 109.50 by breaks lower at 110.47, 110.39 and 110.31.

GBP/JPY trades at the top of the range and targets 151.78.

EUR/JPY targets 129.24 by breaks at 129.42.

NZD/JPY not a favorite currency targets 76.57 by breaks at 77.46, 77.01 and 76.94.

CAD/JPY targets 88.36 by breaks at 87.38, 87.29 and 87.18.

AUD/JPY a deeply respected currency pair targets deep caution at 81.33. AUD/JPY trades at the top of the range. and won't achieve this target easily.

GBP/CAD and EUR/CAD

GBP/CAD targets easily 1.7109 by breaks higher at 1.7058, 1.7085, 1.7090. No thrills to GBP/CAD long term as EUR/CAD is a much better currency. Contemplation to drop GBP/CAD from weekly consideration in favor of EUR/CAD as EUR/CAD will outperform GBP/CAD.

EUR/CAD targets 1.4798 by breaks higher at 1.4497, 1.4510 and 1.4729.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD weekly is off the favored list as EUR turned into a miserable currency. EUR/USD targets `1.1803 on breaks higher at 1.1620, 1.1665 and 1.1724. Break lower at the 5 year average at 1.1481 targets much lower for EUR/USD. Do or Die.

USD/CAD big break lower at 1.2351 targets caution at the 10 year average at 1.2202, 1.2063 then 1.1808. Above 1.2351 targets 1.2537 and 1.2547. Do or Die for CAD.

AUD/USD

AUD/USD is a deeply respected currency pair as its long term averages held steady over 4 and 5 years. Target at 0.7166 must break lower at 0.7404, 0.7398, 0.7387, 0.7285 and 0.7237. Caution as AUD/USD contains easy ability to trade to 0.7500's and 0.7600's. Weekly and daily trades are the best strategies.