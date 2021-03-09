CPI last at 1.4%, trades between the 7 and 10 year yield as follows and offered as percentages to percentages:

1 month: 0.043

3 month: 0.046

6 month: 0.061

1 year: 0.091

2 year: 0.165

3 year: 0.336

5 year: 0.828

7 year: 1.236

10 year: 1.535

20 year: 2.141

30 year: 2.245

If Inflation is factored to decimals to yield decimals or interest rates to interest rates, the result for Inflation at its location between the 7 and 10 year yield remains the same.

Traditional Inflation followed the 3 month T Bill from 1954 to 2009 then central bankers decided to target inflation at 2.00%, a feat barely seen since 2009 beginning with the BOJ. Academic papers in regards to the BOJ since the 1900's revealed failures at every economic escapade. No different to the gang that can't shoot straight in the modern day.

Hoover introduced the T Bill after the 1929 crash for the purpose to allow Governments to fund themselves and the T Bill became the benchmark funding mechanism with a factor to inflation so not erode consumer prices.

is Inflation to high or yields to low. Or Should the Fed begin to raise rates. Is Inflation still a 3 month interest rate.

Annual change is defined by year averages as follows and thank you to inflationdata.com

2020: 1.24%

2019: 1.81%

2018: 2.44%

2017: 2.13%

2016: 1.26%

2015: 0.12%

2014: 1.62%

Inflation from 1920 to 1930 ranged from 15.90 in 1920, minus 10.85 in 1921 then a moderation was seen from minus 6.10 in 1922 to 0.45 lows in 1924. Inflation at the time of the 1929 crash was 0.

While traditional CPI followed the 3 month T Bill, Inflation never or hardly exceeded the 10 year bond yield.

Inflation in 2010 annually ran 1.64%. The same item purchased for $1.00 today would cost $1.22 at a cumulative Inflation rate of 20% and $1.16 Vs 16.3 cumulative Inflation.

2012: $1.14 Vs Inflation 13.9%

2013: $1.12, Vs 12.3%

2014: $1.10 vs 10.5%

2015: $1.10 vs 10.4%

2016: $1.09 Vs 9.0%

2017: $1.07 Vs 6.7%

2018: $1.04 Vs 4.2%

2019: $1.02 vs 2.3%

2020: $1.01 vs 1.1%.