Recall the last Gold trade posted in February, short 1815.65 to target 1728.91 for 80 + points. Gold then languished for 2 weeks at the bottom of its 1642.17.
February Gold range 1815.65 to 1642.17 or 173 points. Today, 1846.05 to 1693.27 or 152 pips and a 21 point range compression. Most vital for higher / lower is 1769.67.
1846.05 is the top average among 10 years of monthly averages. All remaining averages are lower which means the trade strategy is short. Above 1846.05 targets 1870.01 and Max at 1937.62.
Below 1693.27 targets 1572.54, 1524.19 and the 5 year average at 1484.48. Caution at the 5 year average as Gold is replete with many averages and a brick wall of averages at 1.1400's.
Gold and the S&P's trade above 5 year averages while DXY trades below at 95.53. Explains DXY Vs Gold negative Correlations from monthly averages to 10 years. Gold is misplaced and should trade alongside DXY with positive Correlations. DXY must break above 95.53 or Gold must trade below 1484.48.
The proper alignment is S&P's above 5 year averages and DXY and GOLD below. Or S&P's below 5 year averages and DXY and GOLD above. Gold is the problem and completely misplaced.
Negative Correlations means DXY longs and Gold short or Gold longs and DXY shorts as proper trade arrangement.
DXY
Bottom for February 89.95. Today, 90.24 or a 39 pip rise. From 94.00's and 95.00 are many averages and a brick wall of averages and the same from February. DXY in February rose from 89.95 to 93.40's then dropped to current lows at 90.70. DXY price is low and oversold and a buy drop trade strategy.
Higher DXY must break 91.57, 92.89, 93.70, and 94.55. Below 90.24 then next comes 89.80, 89.75 and 88.06.
DXY from current 90.80 and GOLD 1776.95 offer a trading range from 1731.55 to 1822.35.
USD/CHF 0.9157 offers next breaks at 1777.86 and 1776.03. USD/CHF trades above DXY. USD/CHF also offers 1731.17 and 1822.73.
Gold daily trade range is 18 points. Supports and resistance are located at barely 4.5 points.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood
GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
XAU/USD holds steady around $1,780, lacks follow-through
Sustained USD selling assisted gold to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week. A modest pickup in the US bond yields, the underlying bullish tone might cap the commodity. Investors look forward to the release of US Durable Goods Orders for a fresh trading impetus.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?