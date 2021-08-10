The responsibility for Gold's move was 1839. Inflation was known since June and the virus was known every second of every day for 1 1/2 years. The Democrats won't allow us to forget it as much mileage is gained to torture America piece by piece.

The Democrats haven't changed one iota since the 1860s except they grew more sophisticated to overall destructive strategies by implementation of the Soviet Union model to America's complete takeover. The strategy is brilliant and working to absolute perfection without a shot fired nor civil war will be seen. Once complete, Democrats will export the model for implementation to other nations.

While Gold dropped, DXY traveled higher and coincided to 1839 Gold on a break of 92.89.

The battle lines are drawn. EUR/USD, AUS/USD, and NZD/USD trade at Richter scale oversold while USD/CHF and USD/JPY trade massive overbought and correct for USD/CAD to sit idle yet overbought. A rare day for USD/CAD to join the pack against USD/CHF and USD/JPY.

The only strategy is long EUR/USD, AUD/USD, and NZD/USD and short USD/CHF, USD/JPY, and USD/CAD as a massive divide exist between USD and non-USD to currency market exchange rates.

EUR/USD should trade at lower to middle 1.1800's, AUD/USD to lower to middle 0.7400's and NZD/USD to middle 0.7000's, USD/CHF to middle 0.9100's.

EUR/USD and NZD/USD lead as AUD/USD and GBP/USD are follower currencies to EUR/USD and NZD/USD.

GBP/USD Broke below 1.3885 and as usual, remains the oddball currency but GBP/USD rarely leads. GBP/USD must break 1.3885 to trade higher.

How about this fact. A true 5 and the 10-day average is mathematically impossible to trade and profit from day trades. Shows the true reality to new central bank day trade scales. But this is also the reality to year 49 of the free float currency and as mentioned many times over the years, hurry and profit due to price slowdown.