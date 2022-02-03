USD/JPY weekly trade achieved target at 114.18 from 115.52. Lows traded 114.15. The 2nd trade is now in play. Long 114.18 to target 114.58. Target at 114.58 achieved.

Result: 115.52 to 114.15 = +137 pips then 114.15 to 114.58 = +43 pips for total of 180 pips.

USD/JPY traded 142 pips. We profited from all 142 pips + 38 more pips.

The grand total to 10 weekly trades is now 1401 pips.

Weekly trades continue as the next goal is 2000 pips then 2500. Eventually, 5000 pips and accomplished without losses.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD traded this week from 1.3386 to 1.3588 or 202 pips. In 46 hours of trade, GBP/USD achieved an hourly average of 4.39 pips. Yesterday, GBP/USD achieved 8.6 pips per hour and a severe drop as anticipated from the previous 2 trade days.

GBP/USD best weekly trade time was Monday in the hours from 6:00 am to 9:00 am as GBP/USD traded 37, 27 and 33 pips. GBP/USD 2nd best hour traded Tuesday 35 pips from 2:00 am to 3:00 am. Then Wednesday from 8:am to 9:am at 28 pips.

Overall in 45 hours of trade, GBP/USD traded 5 good hours above 27 pips.

USD/CAD is the same exact currency pair as GBP/USD and performs the exact same trade as GBP/USD only it travels in the opposite direction. If GBP/USD trades 4 pips per hour. then USD/CAD travels 4 pips per hour. GBP/USD supports and resistance levels are off to USD/CAD but only by a few pips.

Whatever GBP/USD trades then USD/CAD performs the same function therefore USD/CAD perfectly doubles as the 2nd day trade to GBP/USD.

Vital to USD/CAD is the BOC's interest rates as Corra and OMMFR rates or the Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average and Overnight Money Market Finance rate. Corra is running at 0.1300 Vs OMMFR at 0.1665, yesterday 0.1500 Vs 0.1662 and 0.1600 Vs 0.1674. Corra trades below OMMFR and explains shorts to USD/CAD.

The purpose to trade 8 day trades is to profit from extra pips during the week and add to weekly trade totals. On a per-day basis, 10 pips per currency pair equates to 80 pips per day. For 20 pips per currency pair factors to 160 pips per day.

Once 9:00 am hits then all day trades exit. After 9 am, nothing exits to trade nor profit. Day trades are used by traders as a guide and insight to weekly trade targets while certain traders sit and trade. Still others are to busy during the week and/or not interested to sit all day.

As usual no stops, charts, indicators, Fibs or trade rooms. Weekly and day trades are known in advance so no mysteries.

GBP/USD and BOE

GBP/USD contains a characteristic and it separates GBP/USD from every currency pair on the planet. GBP/USD is the only currency pair to trade past its parameters. Its a rare day but it happens. If ever free money existed in trading then it occurrs when GBP/USD trades past its intended targets. GBP/USD by mathematical standards must trade back to its ranges. However under the new system, its questionable if we ever see this again.

GBP/USD for BOE is expected trade 43 to 46 pips which is the same as saying neutral. The BOE raised bank rate on December 16. GBP/USD for the day traded 132 pips. For 2 hourly candles traded from 1.3257 to 1.3368 or 111 pips then 1.3345 to 1.3373 or 18 pips or 129 total pips.

Further day trade information is located on my blog at btwomey.com as I beat day trades to a mathematical pulp. A long series of money supply research is also on my blog.

GBP/USD

Long Short Line 1.3554.

Most Important 1.3506 and 1.3519 Vs 1.3562, 1.3571, 1.3579, 1.3588, 1.3606, 1.3613 and 1.3622.

Bottom 1.3486 achieves by 1.3521 and 1.3503.

Upper target 1.3622.

Continuation Fail 1.3588.