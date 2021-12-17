The Boe Watch took informed probabilities were correct yet the BOE raised against probable expectations. Last BOE meeting probabilities were correct yet BOE failed to raise against probability expectations. RBNZ probabilities at 44% informed the RBNZ won't raise. The RBNZ raised. Probabilities are failures.

What works is the 5 day Rule and 90 day interest rate. A 5 point movement or more in 5 days then raise or lower expectation are high to guaranteed. No 5 point move then no interest rate change as interest rate traders are the smartest and most correct among us as they trade inside tiny intervals.

The BOE raise to 25 places Sonia 6 points below at 0.19 and inside a large range from 0.1466 to 0.3337 and the 5 year average at 0.3543. What 25 and 19 does for GBP is nothing and no change. Levels are different but the same old story remains due to the 6 point creation by the BOE from Libor elimination.

BOE 25 now aligns to the FED at 25, SNB at 25, BOC at 25, ECB from 0.42 to 0.50. The RBNZ is high at 75 and RBA low at 10. The RBA should raise next to the vicinity of 25 to match central bank counterparts. BOJ at 0.90 is the wildcard in the mix to lower or remain at 0.90. The BOJ Call rate is the only central bank with an active interest rate market.

To delve further, the Japanese Euroyen Tibor rate is the offshore rate since 1986 and currently trades all December from 0.0310 to 0.1610 or 13 points. Euroyen Tibor is applied particularly for overseas repatriations to Japan and normally before the Nikkei 1 hour lunchtime close. Once the premiere rate for EUR/JPY trading but was eliminated years ago due to the vast 13 point range.

USD/JPY weekly trade

USD/JPY long target achieved 113.97 and 114.11. Highs traded to 114.23. Shorts to target 113.40 achieved lows at 113.44.

Long +80 ish pips and shorts +79 PIPS or total +159 pips. USD/JPY's weekly range 104 pips. The weekly trade profit was 1.5 times the weekly range.

GBP

What separates GBP from counterpart currencies is ability to leave ranges. From GBP/USD 1.3315, GBP/USD traded to 1.3375 or 60 pips. The 60 pips is right at range high ability and matches all past years.

Since BOE informed rate rise from the 7 to 8 am EST hour, a free money trade existed to target 1.3315. By the 9 am hour and ECB time, GBP/USD traded to 1.3327 or 47 pips. GBP/USD eventually achieved lows at 1.3303.

Last week's GBP/USD levels : 5 year average and rising line is located at 1.3109 then 1.3361, 1.3448 and 1.3485. At 1.3361 was the downside level for shorts.

Next week vital levels are located at 1.3111 and 1.3156 Vs 1.3357, 1.3445 and 1.3464 . GBP/USD lower averages are rising vs a drop to higher averages. A showdown is on the way. A close price in the 1.3260 vicinity then long GBP/USD next week.

GBP/JPY

GBP/JPY correlates to GBP/USD currently at 85%, last week at 81% and 2 weeks ago at 60%. GBP/JPY is solidly in the GBP/USD universe.

The bottom price is found at 148.10 then 150.35, 150.67 Vs above at 151.03, 151.25, 151.65, 151.84 and 151.90. No changes since last week. A close today at 150.80 ish then long for next week.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD downtrend begins on a break at 1.1272. EUR long and short averages are rising as the new downside target is now 1.1040. EUR/USD driving averages are located at 1.1471, 1.1504 and deeply oversold 1.1584. EUR/USD targets 1.1430 then 1.1454 and long only strategies.

Despite the 1.1040 target, no confidence exists to target completion. Longs will pay far more than shorts.

EUR/USD 5 vital numbers today: 1.1289, 1.1306, 1.1314 Vs 1.1376 and 1.1405. Long at lows and short at tops for multiple profit pips.