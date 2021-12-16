Nasdaq achieved target at 15088 from 15600's for +600 ish Points. Lows traded to 15049 for an extra 39 points. Now at 15500.00 and short only strategy remains.

FTSE traded to lows at 7166 from 7311 and targets 7132. Trade runs +145 points. Short only strategy also remains however FTSE is a horrible index and S&P's are much better as both move daily for the same point movements.

S&P's lows from 4700's achieves 4606.33. Trade runs + 94 points. Short only strategy as miles of downside remains to 3800;s. Targets are located at 4497.09. then 4268.80, 4032.75, 3859.03.

USD/JPY weekly trade as written Sunday, USD?JPY targets 113.97 and 114.11 then shorts to target 113.40. Highs achieved 114.23.

Gold as written contained massive resistance at 1793 and 1805 and held. .Targets 1768.86, 1745.66, 1730.20. Gold traded to weekly lows at 1753 between 1768 and 1745. Gold actually traded 40 points from 1793 and failed to achieve 1/2 its 119 point range at 59 points. Gold is not worth the effort as better trades exist.

Overall, 19 currency pairs achieved targets this week. The weekly target routine hasn't changed since 2012 as seen from years of prior posts. Nobody can match the level of trading targets, success and profit banked.

Powell and the Fed offered 35 ish pips upon taper release. Only 35 pips and not usual 50 pips. Markets are closing and price speeds are radically slowing.

Fed Funds as Powell stated will remain at 0.09 for the remainder of 2022. Fed funds traded 0.08 everyday for the past 2 and 3 months and no changes.

GBP/USD

GBP today targets 1.3315 upon a break at 1.3281, 1.3294 and 1.3306, Then short from 1.3315 to target 1.3256. Break 1.3248 targets 1.3197 and 1.3183. Then long to target 1.3218.

GBP/JPY bottom price as written Sunday held at 148.09 and GBP/JPY bounced from 149.76 to highs at current 151.74. Longer term GBP/JPY broke above vital 151.26. Next hurdle is located at 151.96.

GBP/JPY short entries today are found at 151.83, 151.92 and 152.02 to target 151.35. Then short break 151.26 to target 150.51 upon break at 150.69.

GBP/NZD short just ahead of 1.9598 and targets 1.9499.