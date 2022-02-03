The Currency price is only as good as the MA allows and despite a 50 point raise by the BOE. The BOE informed a 50 point raise is a day trade. The BOE informed in December another 50 point raise is a day trade.

Not only does my trade information for today's day trade derive from the BOE but the BOE also offered levels, ranges and targets in order to profit. The central banks are very kind people especially when traders follow their trade advice. I offered the BOE trade for today's traders.

December 16 when the BOE last raised, GBP/USD in 2 hourly candles rose 111 and total 129 pips. GBP/USD achieved highs at 1.3375 but 2 days later, GBP/USD traded to 1.3175 or 200 pips lower. The currency price is only as good as the MA allows.

Today's GBP/USD was valued at 1.3537 to 1.3626 or 89 pips. From 1.3554 then 72 pips. The currency price is only as good as the MA allows. 2 raises on 2 different days with 2 separate results.

GBP/USD top at 1.3622 traded 4 extra pips to 1.3626. Shorts began with 4 free money pips. Shorts then traded from 1.3626 t 1.3558 or 68 pips. As day trades are designed for multiple longs and shorts, all should've banked many pips today and well prepared as the trade was offered long in advance of BOE. Only requirement was clicking click.

The trade strategy moving forward is the currency price is only as good as the MA allows. The 50 point raise event is now over and allows it to disappear from trade logic and trade strategy. Any economics for today must also allow disappearance from the mind of trade logic because the current price doesn't care.

If the currency price was an economic document then GBP/USD levels would trade at points to match economics. It never does as this concept never existed. GBP/USD dropped from 1.3300's to 1.3100's in December.

The hawkish/ dovish assessment is good for about 1 hour of trades. Then it must disappear from trade reasoning.

A currency price is a market and interest rate document only and trades MA's as a market instrument. Trade economics or politics or central bank policy to an MA market instrument will result in losing trades.

Any financial instrument deserves the same assessment. A stock index, yield or commodity for example is only as good as the MA allows and economics doesn't count.