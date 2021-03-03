Yesterday's GBP/USD day trade violated the 1.3962 target and reverse short entry by 14 pips to 1.3976 however 1.3994 to the 24 hour trade held its range.
The day trade bounced 118 pips from 1.3858 to 1.3976. Support as offered was located at 1.3854 and a minor level at 1.3857 to form a cluster of downside resistance.
Today's GBP/USD target is located at 1.4010 ad GBP traded 1.4005. Shorts are now required to target 1.3947 then break at 1.3939 to target 1.3885 then 1.3876 and 1.3868. Long 1.3968 and 1.3976 to target 1.3903.
The potential for today is 63 pips for shorts to 1.3947 and 71 pips to 1.3868. Caution to 1.3885 vital support.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
