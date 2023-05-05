GBP/USD's official target is located at 1.2733 and a 12 pip change since the December 12 target reported at 1.2721`. GBP/USD bottomed at 1.1800's in December and January therefore this trade is valued at 900 pips or barely 200 pips profit per month.
Next levels to break 1.2633 and 1.2672. GBP/USD day trade top today is 1.2669. Target completion today can only happen after 10 am when day trades end.
Once GBP/USD completes the target, the range becomes 1.2594 to 1.2862 or 268 pips. Longs are valid as long as GBP/USD holds above 1.2303 and a rising line which means 1.2303 becomes 1.2350 's by next week upon a GBP/USD rise today.
Yet most interested is targets and target completion as this has been the driving force for the past 10 and 14 years. It takes very few exchange rates to factor an accurate forecast as we are working with fewer and fewer numbers as the years progressed.
AUD/USD targets 0.6789, 0.6924 and 0.7055 if AUD/USD breaks above 0.6953. Targets from December 14 as follows: 0.6744, 0.6888 and 0.6952. Above 0.6970 targets 0.7094.
AUD/USD targets completed in January and February then AUD/USD traded a 300 pip range March - May from 0.6500's to 0.6800's. The AUD/USD bottom in March at 0.6500's offered the next trade opportunities to current targets. AUD/USD bottomed at 0.6200's in December and 0.6500's in March.
NZD/USD targets from December also achieved the mission in January and February but the bottom at 0.6032 in March offered the same trade opportunities.
NZD/USD targets 0.6264 and 0.6385. Upon a break at 0.6443, NZD/USD targets 0.6467 and 0.6558. December 14 targets as follows: 0.6359 and 0.6471. Above 0.6452 targets 0.6569.
From March to May, NZD/USD ranged 300 pips from 0.6083 to 0.6375 while EUR/USD traded 600 pips from 1.0500's to 1.1100 and GBP/USD 1.1800's to 1.2600's or 800 pips. AUD/USD and NZD/USD are trading 1/2 to EUR/USD and GBP/USD ranges.
Fed Funds rate
Also from December: Averages from 26 to 31 years are actually in good shape and oversold. The overall range is located from 1.69 to 6.95 and 6.98. The 70% Confidence interval is located at 5.65 and 7.85 at the 90% mark. The larger context to 7.85 is a line at 9.57 reigns supreme against all interest rate activity today and this line will begin a slow descent over the few years.
Fed Funds from current 4.33 to 5.1 to 5.37 informs at least 70 points or approximately 50 points to raises remain available. A 100 point raise places Fed Funds at roughly 5.33 and inside the Fed’s range.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1000 after having declined toward 1.0950 with the initial reaction to the upbeat April jobs report from the US. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment ahead of the weekend weighs on the USD and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD advances beyond 1.2600 as risk flows return
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.2600. Following the strong employment data from the US, Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher on Friday, causing the US Dollar to lose its footing and fueling the pair's rally.
Gold slumps toward $2,000 as US yields jump after NFP data
Gold price came under heavy bearish pressure and tested $2,000 before recovering to the $2,010 area. After the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 253,000 in April, much higher than the market consensus of 179,000, the 10-year US T-bond yield surged 2%, causing XAU/USD to turn south.
PEPE coin surges 250%, and market cap crosses $1.5 billion ahead of Binance listing
PEPE coin is nearing the three-week mark since its launch, still banking on its absurd origins. The meme coin is now beginning to find more support from one of the biggest mainstream crypto players, which facilitated new heights for the cryptocurrency.
Block Stock Earnings: SQ advances on solid Q1 beat
Gross profit climbed an impressive 32% YoY to $1.71 billion. CEO and founder Jack Dorsey talked about the many opportunities he sees expanding to the so-called Global South.