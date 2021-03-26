The current Economic lineup sets up as follows
GDP 4.00%.
Inflation 2.00%.
10 Year Yield 1.65.
2 Year Yield 0.13.
Fed Funds Rate 0.07.
Fed Funds should actually trade between Inflation and GDP. As Inflation drops then higher goes GDP and Fed Funds. Fed Funds maintains artificially low levels due to multi year stimulus. Since 2014, Inflation traded higher than GDP and Fed Funds. In the 1970's, this was called stagflation to mean prices traded higher than productivity output.
Wages Vs Productivity is a good measure however more detailed is divide Total Labor Income by GDP to derive a Unit Labor Cost figure. The operable word is Cost as the measure to produce GDP output answers the question: are Wages to high, low or just right. From 2007 to 2011, Unit Labor Costs were negative 0.7, dipped to minus 9.1 in 2009 and 2010 then positive 0.6 in 2010 to 2011.
In Q1 1974, Unit Labor Costs hit 70 year highs at 12.7. Current Unit labor Costs in the Non Farm sector runs +6% for Q4 and Output is running 5.5%. While Hourly Compensation runs +1.5%, Output per hour is down 4.2%. A bit slack.
Manufacturing Unit Labor Costs run -8.8%, Output runs +13%. While Hourly Compensation is down -4.2%, Output per hour runs +5%. Not bad for manufacturing.
Inflation is the overall driver to the Economic system however GBP must trade above Inflation and maintain the relationship.
Stimulus over the past 10 and 12 years brought GDP and Inflation and the overall economic system down to its lowest depths. And no end in sight. Powell's first ever words to Monetary Policy as to rescind stimulus focuses on economic recovery and higher interest rates. Stimulus money and Interest rates share an adverse relationship.
GBP/CAD
GBP/CAD rose 88 pips yesterday from 1.7250 at the time of writing. The big High/ Low break is located at 1.7369.
EUR/USD and NZD/USD continues to trade lower against deeply oversold. Next for EUR/USD is 1.1794 and 0.6951 for NZD/USD.
GBP/USD 1.3691 must break to target lower and 0.7631 for AUD/USD.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
