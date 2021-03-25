GBP/CAD opened the week at 1.7324 rose to 1.7373 then dropped to weekly lows at 1.7178. From the close to 1.7178, GBP/CAD dropped 146 pips.
To achieve the 146 pips without doing a dam thing, short 1.7373 was the only requirement as the major break point Sunday was located at 1.7400. The point now, 4 days later is located at 1.7372.
GBP/CAD at 1.7246 is at extreme oversold. Extreme oversold means price is going higher, up, above, greater than. Next extreme is located at 1.7204. A serious reversal is required before any consideration to lower levels.
Next points higher are located 1.7288, 1.7330, and 1.7351. Above 1.7372 targets easily 1.7479 then short 1.7479 to target 1.7414.
Shorts are impossible unless the trader is a gambler, incompetent, uses faulty trade systems, doesn't give a dam to his audience or respect for readers.
Above is 1 of gazillions of trade mistakes posted and result to losses. Nothing new for this contributor as losses are seen often. The state of trading and websites are beyond crisis mode. Today, its extreme emergency. Banks are just as guilty to recommended losses as they turned retail trader and also don't give a dam. They report moving averages that don't exist nor contributes to analysis.
Either the websites must close or seriously rehabilitate the contributor list because readers are losing and not many left to loose anymore. Fxstreet was the greatest of great websites. Best trades, analysis, education and all types of new to pro traders read fxstreet. The pros left long ago and nobody is left to read deficient analysis anymore.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
