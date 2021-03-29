Week 8 to overbought JPY cross pairs, NZD/JPY dropped 300 pips and GBP/JPY fell 237 pips last week. As written over last weeks, JPY cross pairs contain downside targets from 200 to 400 pips. Next to fall 200 and 400 pips are GBP/JPY and CAD/JPY. For GBP/JPY actually contains a 144.00 target. Patience as GBP/JPY must cross below 148.47 then 146.70.

Assist to short only trade strategies for JPY cross pairs are overbought USD/JPY, oversold USD/CAD and GBP/USD stuck in a 100 pip range. GBP/USD longer term target remains 1.3500's.

GBP/JPY closes over the past 4 weeks: 151.08, 150.87, 151.66 and 149.86. GBP/JPY hasn't moved except to higher overbought degrees.

EUR/USD and NZD/USD begins the week oversold, GBP/NZD must break 1.9555 to head lower while no interest exists to trade EUR/NZD.

AUD/USD ranges are wide this week while EUR/AUD begins oversold to neutral. GBP/AUD sits between familiar territory at 1.8131 to 1.7945.

DXY as reported weeks ago from 89.95 lows, DXY at 92.71 trades 91.43 to 92.78. A break above 92.78 then DXY ranges from 92.78 to 94.39. DXY 95.00's are many and massive.

Overall currency market prices are building to 300 pips targets.

USD Vs EM

USD Vs EM begins the week massively overbought. Easy money for short trades.

USD/PLN begins massive overbought from 3.9300's and targets 3.8800's easily.

USD/BRL targets 5.6056 from its close at 5.7574. Watch USD/CZK 21.95

USD/DKK targets 6.2694

USD/HUF begins the week fairly neutral and targets 305 from 307.

USD/MXN Watch 20.65

USD/MYR targets 4.1283 from 4.1465

USD/RON targets 4.1164 from 4.1413.

USD/TRY targets 7.8026 from 8.1400

USD/ZAR Watch 15.1049.