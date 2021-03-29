Week 8 to overbought JPY cross pairs, NZD/JPY dropped 300 pips and GBP/JPY fell 237 pips last week. As written over last weeks, JPY cross pairs contain downside targets from 200 to 400 pips. Next to fall 200 and 400 pips are GBP/JPY and CAD/JPY. For GBP/JPY actually contains a 144.00 target. Patience as GBP/JPY must cross below 148.47 then 146.70.
Assist to short only trade strategies for JPY cross pairs are overbought USD/JPY, oversold USD/CAD and GBP/USD stuck in a 100 pip range. GBP/USD longer term target remains 1.3500's.
GBP/JPY closes over the past 4 weeks: 151.08, 150.87, 151.66 and 149.86. GBP/JPY hasn't moved except to higher overbought degrees.
EUR/USD and NZD/USD begins the week oversold, GBP/NZD must break 1.9555 to head lower while no interest exists to trade EUR/NZD.
AUD/USD ranges are wide this week while EUR/AUD begins oversold to neutral. GBP/AUD sits between familiar territory at 1.8131 to 1.7945.
DXY as reported weeks ago from 89.95 lows, DXY at 92.71 trades 91.43 to 92.78. A break above 92.78 then DXY ranges from 92.78 to 94.39. DXY 95.00's are many and massive.
Overall currency market prices are building to 300 pips targets.
USD Vs EM
USD Vs EM begins the week massively overbought. Easy money for short trades.
USD/PLN begins massive overbought from 3.9300's and targets 3.8800's easily.
USD/BRL targets 5.6056 from its close at 5.7574. Watch USD/CZK 21.95
USD/DKK targets 6.2694
USD/HUF begins the week fairly neutral and targets 305 from 307.
USD/MXN Watch 20.65
USD/MYR targets 4.1283 from 4.1465
USD/RON targets 4.1164 from 4.1413.
USD/TRY targets 7.8026 from 8.1400
USD/ZAR Watch 15.1049.
EUR/USD: Drops back below 1.1800 on virus woes, Sino-American tussle
EUR/USD fades Friday’s recovery moves as sentiment worsens. Germany needs lockdown, French doctors warn of increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Holiday-shortened week lacks data on Monday, risk news remains as the key.
GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
GBP/USD cools down after two consecutive days of upside, takes rounds to 1.3800 during Monday’s Asian session. Normal RSI conditions back bounce off 10-week-old support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.
The watchlist: Bullish gold, CAD bullish, EUR/USD bearish discount, CHF on the march
Gold bulls are seeking an upside extension. EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF bears are lurking at critical resistance. First and foremost, there are prospects of USD/CHF moving lower in the open this week.
Forex Weekly Outlook: BoE stay dovish, Powell testimony next
Central banks were in the spotlight last week, with the Fed and BoE sending dovish messages to the market. Fed Chair Powell be under scrutiny as he testifies before Congress, and the UK releases key consumer inflation and spending reports.