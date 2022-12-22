GBP/JPY began trading life in September 2000 at 148.00's and traveled to 251.10 in July 2007 or 1031 pip at 147 pips per year. From 251.10 in 2007, GBP/JPY traded 3200 pips lower to 119.80 in January 2009 or 1600 pips per year. GBP/JPY then traded 7600 pips higher from 119.80 to 195.83 in July 2015 or 1266 pips per year. From June 2015 to October 2016, GBP/JPY traded from 195.00 to 125.01 or 7000 pips at 3500 pips per year.
GBP/JPY is currently trading within the 125 lows from October 2016 to 172.00 highs achieved in October or 4700 pips at 783 pips per year. The 1/2 point from 125 to 172 is located at 148 and brings us back to the 148 starting point from year 2000.
GBP/JPY is not only a historic number but a vital point for big moves upon past breaks in June 2016, June 2013, July 2021 and 2008. GBP/JPY's 14 year average is located at 148.25 and 5 year at 147.36.
GBP/JPY's historic mid points are located at 148.50, 157.81, 160.42, 185.45 and 199.50.
Today's GBP/JPY for day trades is also a rare and historic event and may never be seen again due to the non existent perfection to a market price. Today, the perfection is seen.
Upside: 159.86, 159.96, 160.06, 160.16, 160.36, 160.46, 160.56. Bottom: 158.96, 159.16 and 159.36.
Next week
GBP/JPY trades deeply oversold and contains easy ability to trade to low 164.00's. Higher must break 165.53.
EUR/USD trades from 1.0379 and 1.0369 to 1.0841 and 1.0848. Above 1.0848 targets 1.0997 and below 1.0369 next level is located at 1.0280. EUR/USD trades deeply oversold from upper averages and overbought from 1.0379.
Watch 1.0677 for higher/ lower EUR/USD over the next week.
GBP/USD trades from 1.1997 and 1.1988 to 1.2542 and 1.2551. The break below 1.1988 is required to target middle 1.1800's. Any price below 1.1988 becomes a free trade for free money. Longer dated averages are deeply oversold and forces GBP/USD to a long only strategy to match EUR/USD.
AUD/USD 0.6721 is most vital to AUD/USD particularly when NZD/USD trades safely above 0.6225.
EUR/AUD vital point at 1.5444 must break to target lower prices. EUR/AUD has been a good mover currency over last weeks and its a good trade to focus over next week's.
GBP/AUD traded to tops as reported December 18 at 1.8223, 1.8246 and 1.8286. GBP/AUD traded 1.8274 highs and lows at 1.7902 against following averages: 1.8075, 1.7999, 1.7982 and 1.7843.
GBP/AUD big break for lower is located at 1.7844. GBP/AUD itrades deeply oversold and targets low 1.8000's provided 1.7844 holds.
EUR/NZD or the the counterpart to GBP/AUD trades deeply overbought and must break 1.6685 for lower.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD resumes decline and flirts with weekly lows
The AUD/USD pair changed course after reaching 0.6766 and trades near the weekly low set at 0.6628. Wall Street plunged and weighed on the pair after US economic growth suffered an upward revision.
EUR/USD steady sub-1.0600 amid renewed USD strength
The US Dollar gathered momentum early in the American session, maintaining it early in Asia. EUR/USD trades in the 1.0580 price zone and could extend its slide in the near term.
Gold tumbles after US data, hits two-day lows under $1,800
Gold prices dropped sharply from nearly $1,820, reaching levels under $1,800 following the release of US economic reports. Gold bottomed at $1,798, the lowest level in two days. It is hovering around $1,800 far from the recent high of $1,824.
Binance continues asset de-listing spree as crypto winter bites hard, is relief coming in 2023?
Binance has been on a de-listing spree this week. The exchange’s terms of service say the company reserves the right to de-list any asset to ensure the best user experience.
Markets tumble in the wake of divergent UK and US GDP data
Stocks head lower, as US GDP heightens expectations of further Fed tightening. Meanwhile, Zelensky’s trip to Washington has coincided with Putin’s pledge to ramp up military spending, leaving little room for optimism of any solution.