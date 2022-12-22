GBP/JPY began trading life in September 2000 at 148.00's and traveled to 251.10 in July 2007 or 1031 pip at 147 pips per year. From 251.10 in 2007, GBP/JPY traded 3200 pips lower to 119.80 in January 2009 or 1600 pips per year. GBP/JPY then traded 7600 pips higher from 119.80 to 195.83 in July 2015 or 1266 pips per year. From June 2015 to October 2016, GBP/JPY traded from 195.00 to 125.01 or 7000 pips at 3500 pips per year.

GBP/JPY is currently trading within the 125 lows from October 2016 to 172.00 highs achieved in October or 4700 pips at 783 pips per year. The 1/2 point from 125 to 172 is located at 148 and brings us back to the 148 starting point from year 2000.

GBP/JPY is not only a historic number but a vital point for big moves upon past breaks in June 2016, June 2013, July 2021 and 2008. GBP/JPY's 14 year average is located at 148.25 and 5 year at 147.36.

GBP/JPY's historic mid points are located at 148.50, 157.81, 160.42, 185.45 and 199.50.

Today's GBP/JPY for day trades is also a rare and historic event and may never be seen again due to the non existent perfection to a market price. Today, the perfection is seen.

Upside: 159.86, 159.96, 160.06, 160.16, 160.36, 160.46, 160.56. Bottom: 158.96, 159.16 and 159.36.

Next week

GBP/JPY trades deeply oversold and contains easy ability to trade to low 164.00's. Higher must break 165.53.

EUR/USD trades from 1.0379 and 1.0369 to 1.0841 and 1.0848. Above 1.0848 targets 1.0997 and below 1.0369 next level is located at 1.0280. EUR/USD trades deeply oversold from upper averages and overbought from 1.0379.

Watch 1.0677 for higher/ lower EUR/USD over the next week.

GBP/USD trades from 1.1997 and 1.1988 to 1.2542 and 1.2551. The break below 1.1988 is required to target middle 1.1800's. Any price below 1.1988 becomes a free trade for free money. Longer dated averages are deeply oversold and forces GBP/USD to a long only strategy to match EUR/USD.

AUD/USD 0.6721 is most vital to AUD/USD particularly when NZD/USD trades safely above 0.6225.

EUR/AUD vital point at 1.5444 must break to target lower prices. EUR/AUD has been a good mover currency over last weeks and its a good trade to focus over next week's.

GBP/AUD traded to tops as reported December 18 at 1.8223, 1.8246 and 1.8286. GBP/AUD traded 1.8274 highs and lows at 1.7902 against following averages: 1.8075, 1.7999, 1.7982 and 1.7843.

GBP/AUD big break for lower is located at 1.7844. GBP/AUD itrades deeply oversold and targets low 1.8000's provided 1.7844 holds.

EUR/NZD or the the counterpart to GBP/AUD trades deeply overbought and must break 1.6685 for lower.