From the weekly on Sunday: EUR/USD broke 0.9993 and first target at 1.0057 achieved destination, USD/JPY from 147.64 completed target at 148.40. DXY broke below 111.25 and traded to 109.00's. DXY from Sunday struggled and dropped from 112.00's.

DXY's break below 111.25 allowed EUR/USD and GBP/USD to break above most vital levels at 0.9993 and 1.1572. EUR/CHF and GBP/CHF assisted EUR/USD and GBP/USD higher by breaks above EUR/CHF 0.9842 and GBP/CHF 1.1381.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD failed to break above vital 0.6578 and NZD/USD 0.5913 to join EUR/USD and GBP/USD. AUD/USD and NZD/USD must break above vital levels or EUR/USD and GBP/USD must drop to maintain uniformity.

EUR/USD levels for today: 1.0072, 1.0078, 1.0084, 1.0091, 1.0104, 1.0110, 1.0117 Vs 1.0015, 1.0021, 1.0027, 1.0040, 1.0050, 1.0053

Most Vital 1.0015 and 1.0040 Vs 1.0091 and 1.0117.

EUR/USD vs DXY

EUR/USD for next week must break 1.0005 and another line around 0.9950 to target again 0.9700's. Next target above 1.0171. DXY maintains a big break at low 111.00's to target 113.00's. DXY traded 302 pips this week to EUR/USD 297. EUR/USD maintain perfect paces to DXY as DXY drives all markets.

EUR/USD strategy is short and long DXY and USD currencies.

Overall DXY is oversold and targets low 111.00's or 200 ish pips higher and this takes EUR/USD to 0.9800's if 0.9950's break below.

USD/CAD trades oversold and just above big break for lower at 1.3423. Oversold USD/JPY maintain a range from 144.41 to 145.93. Above targets again 148.98. Watch USD/CHF at 0.9844.

JPY cross pairs

JPY cross pairs 2 weeks running trades severely overbought to include CHF/JPY. JPY cross pairs are range trading rather than break or focus on breaks at vital averages in order to trend. JPY cross pairs are pretty much day trades with a short only trade strategy.

GBP/JPY leads the way forward while EUR/JPY traded in tiny ranges this week.. Both USD/JPY and EUR/JPY trade just above vital 142.00's. Much lower on a break and GBP/JPY at 164.00's.

EUR/CAD trades massively overbought while nothing special exist to GBP/CAD except to follow EUR/CAD lower.

GBP/USD big break are located 1.1572 and targets 1.1450 and only below 1.1450targets levels back to 1.1200's.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD trade in do or die mode to either follow EUR/USD and GBP/USD higher and break vital levels or EUR/USD and GBP/USD trade lower to take AUD/USD and NZD/USD down. Lower for AUD/USD targets 0.6300's and NZD/USD middle 0.5600's.

AUD/USD trades practically pips for pip to AUD/EUR and explains EUR/AUD trading in tiny ranges over last qwwks. Both AUD/USD and AUD/EUR trade oversold.

GBP/NZD trades overbought vs oversold EUR/NZD. EUR/NZD leads the way for GBP/NZD as EUR/AUD dictates moves to GBP/AUD. Best strategy is shorts to EUR/AUD and EUR/NZD. AUD/USD 0.6578 and NZD/USD 0.5911 holds EUR/AUD and EUR/NZD progress to trade in wider ranges.