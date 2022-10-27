From the weekly on Sunday: EUR/USD broke 0.9993 and first target at 1.0057 achieved destination, USD/JPY from 147.64 completed target at 148.40. DXY broke below 111.25 and traded to 109.00's. DXY from Sunday struggled and dropped from 112.00's.
DXY's break below 111.25 allowed EUR/USD and GBP/USD to break above most vital levels at 0.9993 and 1.1572. EUR/CHF and GBP/CHF assisted EUR/USD and GBP/USD higher by breaks above EUR/CHF 0.9842 and GBP/CHF 1.1381.
AUD/USD and NZD/USD failed to break above vital 0.6578 and NZD/USD 0.5913 to join EUR/USD and GBP/USD. AUD/USD and NZD/USD must break above vital levels or EUR/USD and GBP/USD must drop to maintain uniformity.
EUR/USD levels for today: 1.0072, 1.0078, 1.0084, 1.0091, 1.0104, 1.0110, 1.0117 Vs 1.0015, 1.0021, 1.0027, 1.0040, 1.0050, 1.0053
Most Vital 1.0015 and 1.0040 Vs 1.0091 and 1.0117.
EUR/USD vs DXY
EUR/USD for next week must break 1.0005 and another line around 0.9950 to target again 0.9700's. Next target above 1.0171. DXY maintains a big break at low 111.00's to target 113.00's. DXY traded 302 pips this week to EUR/USD 297. EUR/USD maintain perfect paces to DXY as DXY drives all markets.
EUR/USD strategy is short and long DXY and USD currencies.
Overall DXY is oversold and targets low 111.00's or 200 ish pips higher and this takes EUR/USD to 0.9800's if 0.9950's break below.
USD/CAD trades oversold and just above big break for lower at 1.3423. Oversold USD/JPY maintain a range from 144.41 to 145.93. Above targets again 148.98. Watch USD/CHF at 0.9844.
JPY cross pairs
JPY cross pairs 2 weeks running trades severely overbought to include CHF/JPY. JPY cross pairs are range trading rather than break or focus on breaks at vital averages in order to trend. JPY cross pairs are pretty much day trades with a short only trade strategy.
GBP/JPY leads the way forward while EUR/JPY traded in tiny ranges this week.. Both USD/JPY and EUR/JPY trade just above vital 142.00's. Much lower on a break and GBP/JPY at 164.00's.
EUR/CAD trades massively overbought while nothing special exist to GBP/CAD except to follow EUR/CAD lower.
GBP/USD big break are located 1.1572 and targets 1.1450 and only below 1.1450targets levels back to 1.1200's.
AUD/USD and NZD/USD trade in do or die mode to either follow EUR/USD and GBP/USD higher and break vital levels or EUR/USD and GBP/USD trade lower to take AUD/USD and NZD/USD down. Lower for AUD/USD targets 0.6300's and NZD/USD middle 0.5600's.
AUD/USD trades practically pips for pip to AUD/EUR and explains EUR/AUD trading in tiny ranges over last qwwks. Both AUD/USD and AUD/EUR trade oversold.
GBP/NZD trades overbought vs oversold EUR/NZD. EUR/NZD leads the way for GBP/NZD as EUR/AUD dictates moves to GBP/AUD. Best strategy is shorts to EUR/AUD and EUR/NZD. AUD/USD 0.6578 and NZD/USD 0.5911 holds EUR/AUD and EUR/NZD progress to trade in wider ranges.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0050 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading close to.1.0050, retreating from near 1.0100 in early European trading. Investors resort to profit-taking ahead of the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release.
GBP/USD drops below 1.1600 amid cautious mood, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD is under pressure below 1.1600, pausing its two-day bullish momentum in early Europe. The dollar attempts a comeback ahead of the key US data. Markets stay cautious amid mixed headlines on the upcoming UK fiscal plan.
Gold consolidates above $1,660 level amid modest USD strength
A combination of factors prompts some selling around gold on Thursday. Rising US bond yields revive the USD demand and exert some pressure. Bets for a less hawkish Fed offer support ahead of the US Q3 GDP report.
Dogecoin price triggers a multi-year breakout as DOGE bulls hint at a revisit of $0.190
DOGE shows a clear surge in bullish momentum after months of trading lower and consolidating in a tight range. This explosive move has the potential to propel the dog-themed crypto higher.
ECB Preview: Lagarde set to hit euro with dovish hike, four reasons to expect EUR/USD to tumble Premium
Winter is still coming – even if temperatures are unusually high in Europe, the drop in gas prices could still bite the common currency. That is only one factor in my assessment that the ECB's decision will be a downer for EUR/USD.