FX next week resembles set ups from last week. AUD/USD and AUD/CHF begin the week deeply oversold to match massive oversold NZD/USD and NZD/CHF. The wildcard is neutrality to EUR/USD and GBP/USD.

EUR/USD close in the vicinity of 0.9761 offers good shorts to target easily 0.9904. Below 0.9761 proposes the same longs only for more profit pips.

GBP/USD close at 1.1105 offers a reasonable entry to target 1.1300's. GBP/CHF close at 1.0900's ensures GBP/USD target to 1.1300's as GBP/CHF and CHF performs market function as support currencies.

USD/CAD and USD/CHF begin the week overbought. Higher today based on NFP ensures more profit pips for shorts. DXY traded 250 pips this week to Comatose USD/JPY at 120.

DXY next target above for next week is located at 113.16 then the big weekly short. USD/JPY offers 144.99 to 147.00's next week or shorts to 142.00. Against current overbought DXY then USD/JPY short is the best trade to also match overbought counterparts USD/CAD and USD/CHF.

USD/CAD is the better profit trade for next week particularly as USD/CAD approaches 1.4600 highs last seen in 2020, 2016 and 2003.

GBP/JPY 161.57 decides its fate for next week. Required for GBP/JPY is to gain traction today from 161.57 or GBP/JPY relegates to last position in the GBP trade rankings.

AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY oversold and long for next week is the same story as last week. EUR/JPY and CAD/JPY trade above 139.71 and 104.90.

Overall, JPY cross pairs lack uniformity as leader GBP/JPY offers no direction.

EUR/NZD and GBP/NZD trade massive overbought and offers easy shorts for next week. Same story existed this week. EUR/NZD is the preferred trade.

Massive overbought EUR/AUD offers easy shorts for next week while GBP/AUD trades fairly neutral. EUR/AUD is not only the better trade but becomes the leader currency to GBP/AUD.

Unless EUR/CAD and GBP/CAD gain significant movements today then nothing special exists to trades for next week. GBP/CAD trades below 1.5414 while EUR/CAD trades above 1.3347. AUD/CAD trades massive oversold and may become the better trade for next week to match oversold AUD/USD and AUD/CHF.

Overall, same wide range movements are expected next week as currency pairs lack uniformity and must realign.