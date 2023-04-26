Share:

EUR/USD for the week traded to 1.1066 highs and 68 pips from crucial 1.1134. Vital levels for EUR/USD above 1.1066 are 1.1101, 1.1134 then 1.1192. Most important is 1.1134 and the minor line at 1.1101. Focus is on the 1.1192 line. If EUR/USD is to trade higher and break 1.1134 then 1.1192 must rise otherwise, the break at 1.1134 hits a brick wall.

Last September, DXY at 114.00's traded above the 50 year monthly average at 99.00's. If counting is correct, EUR/USD Vs DXY to match 50 year monthly averages then the EUR/USD 50 year is located at 1.1400's. EUR/USD break at 1.1134 targets 1.1300's however many vital lines exist at 1.1300's and just ahead of the 50 year at 1.1400's.

Powell's rate rises sent market prices to extraordinary places. Normality for EUR/USD, currencies and market prices is to trade between 1 to 10 year monthly averages. This has been the market development for the past 10 and 12 years. EUR/USD's last extraordinary event occurred in 2014 when the ECB embarked on a succession of rate cuts to negative. EUR/USD broke the 10 year average at 1.3200's and traded 2800 pips to 1.0400's 1 year later.

Massive overbought GBP/NZD range is located from 2.0287 to 2.0454. No assistance for NZD/USD higher as NZD/USD is again at 0.6100's where it bounced higher every month for the past 3 months. Same story to overbought EUR/NZD. Next overbought line is located 1.8115.

The only trade strategy is short GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD Vs long NZD/USD.

EUR/AUD next line at 1.6769. Once reason comes to EUR/AUD, next target below is located at 1.6418 and an easy target to achieve.

GBP/AUD next overbought line is positioned at 1.8935. Overbought GBP/CAD 1.6971 to 1.7109.

USD/PLN as posted March 28 and April 5, targets 4.1400's. Here's targets from 4.3400's, Targets 4.4250, 4.2988, 4.2147 and final at 4.1423. USD/PLN traded today 4.1505 and the trade runs + 1900 pips.

Trades begin at entry and ends at target. The track record for money managers to trade EM currencies successfully is 50/ 50. Another extraordinary statistic and from a man who began in FX in 1972 when currencies began the free float.

USD/JPY's big line at 1.2500 and USD/JPY trades 133.00's or 800 pips. Longs are not only impossible but many easier trades for much profits exist as short only strategies. Trader opportunity is at lest 600 pips of shorts.

USD/JPY from the weekly. Shorts below 134.43. USD/JPY achieved lows as of this writing to 133.38. This is the 3rd short trade for 100 pips over the last few weeks. And many more to come as we're just getting started.

GBP/JPY 168.00 's line held as GBP/JPY achieved 165.00 lows. Much more to go for shorts. EUR/JPY traded to the brink at the 148.00 line then dropped 200 pips to 146.00 lows.

As complement to USD/JPY at 125.00.s. GBP/JPY big line line remains 156.00's and EUR/JPY 135.00's. GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY trade 1200 and 1300 pips from the lines.

USD/JPY as leader to JPY cross pairs, is long the way forward.

GBP/USD Vs USD/CAD now trades 1200 pip spreads fom 1000. Short an overbought USD/CAD brings the spreads back to 1000 pips and not terrible to the overall USD Vs GBP, EUR market.