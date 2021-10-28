Today's GBP/USD vital point for higher is now located at 1.3779. GBP/USD's 5 numbers for today's day trade is located at 1.3674, 1.3696, 1.3712, 1.3777 and 1.3812.
Break at 1.3777 targets 1.3812 then short and fail then targets lower levels at 1.3674. Then long or 2 trades.
EUR/USD contends with 1.1620 and 1.1665. Today's 5 numbers are located at 1.1543, 1.1562, 1.1576, 1.1631 and 1.1662. Today's 1.1665 is protected by 1.1662 while 1.1620 is dead center for longs. Watch shorts at 1.1620 and 1.1631. To trade today's ECB, short at tops and long at lows.
Today's GDP is located inside day trade prices.
USD/JPY 112.96, 113.14, 113.29, 113.81 and 114.09. Long term strategy for USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs is short to target many miles lower.
AUD/USD 0.7476, 0.7494, 0.7501, 0.7532 and 0.7551. AUD/USD overbought begins at 0.7524.
USD/CAD 1.2306, 1.2326, 1.2341, 1.2401, 1.2432.
GBP/USD Forward rates, Forward Points or Fx Points today trade 13 pips. Forward rates are traditionally located between yields and are bounded by 2 separate yields and always at short term yields. `Forward points today for GBP are located between UK's 3 and 6 month yields yet at wide distance.
China's and USD/CNY FX point run right at 30 and located between the 1 and 2 year yield. and at wide distances. For 30 point context. China's 10 and 2 year spread currently runs 39 basis points. FX points and forward rates overnight won't ever run higher than the spread.
The other popular site has CNY correct but off 4 pips for GBP. Find forward rates by currency price X division of 2 interest rates. The only difference is today is factored overnight Forward rates. To factor further then add days up to 360 or 365 for correct yearly day counts. GBP works on 365 and USD on 360.
GBP/USD add 13 pips to today currency price. For today's 5 numbers: 1.3687, 1.3709, 1.3725, 1.3790 and 1.3825. The further out to hold Forward rates then the higher the cost to FX Points. For GBP 3 months the price is 64 points.
Walk into an American bank today and transfer USD to Euros. The price is FX points plus bank profits or normally about 50 ish pips above the Fix.
FX trading is all about specific formulas and all formulas apply the exact same to every currency on the planet. And all factored by calculator.
