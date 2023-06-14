Fed meeting probabilities are based on interest rate changes to total meetings to obtain permanent numbers to probabilities. The CME Fed Watch tool to total probabilities from June to November 2024 is consistent to my probabilities however the CME factors days to meetings for long term probabilities to obtain lower, higher and no change status.
The difference is my probabilities are permanent numbers and required is enter 2 numbers for each 25, 50 and 75 to possible point changes to raise, drop or no change.
Fed probabilities as permanent numbers are consistent to the RBA at 23%, 50% and 77% vs the Fed at : 93.67%, 57.26%, 36.41%, 22.83%. All central banks meet together every 6 weeks and each central bank changes alongsise the peer group. This means all central bank permanent numbers to probabilities are the same to extremely slight changes.
Since year 2000 and 184 Fed meetings, the Fed adjusted interest rates 67 times or 36.41%. while no changes accounted for 57.26%. Total must equal 93.67%.
At 25 points and a total of 42 changes in 184 meetings, factors as 22.83%. At 25 and 32 raises, equates to 17.39% for raise. At 25 and 10 drops equals 5.43% to lower.
17.93% equates to today’s possible raise by 25 or 76.28% to remain on hold.
At 50 points factors as 16 total changes or 8.7% At 50 and 3 up = 1.63% to raise by 50. At 50 and 13 times to lower = 7.07% to drop by 50.
At 75 points and 7 changes = 3.8%. At 75 and 4 changes higher = 1.63%. At 75 and 3 changes lower = 7.07%.
At 100 points and 2 changes total = 1.09%. At 100 and 2 changes lower = 1.09%.
Permanent numbers: 93.67%, 57.26%, 36.41%, 22.83%, 17.39%, 8.7%, 7.07%, 5.43%, 3.8%, 1.63%.
Most vital to factor meetings to meetings: 93.67%, 57.26% and 36.41%, 22.83%.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
