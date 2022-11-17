Today's EUR/USD: 1.0321,1.0334,1.0347,1.0328,1.0362,1.0407 Vs 1.0380,1.0387,1.0393,1.0400,1.0413,1.0420,1.0427.

This 7 hour day trade must contain a price path from 12 to 14 numbers. This is mandatory because the full balance of prices must be known as to low, high or just right. Just right is almost impossible to achieve. Today's EUR/USD is to high which means shorts are favored.

The 7 hour trade must contain all numbers because EUR/USD trades its best movements within the 2:30 am to 10:00 am est time frame. The longer the time frame traded then the less price path numbers required. The 24 hour trade for example required about 4 to 6 numbers total.

Vital numbers today are 16, 35 and 53 which means EUR/USD has free reign to trade 16 pips then struggle at the 35 and 53 points.

EUR/USD on the bottom is perfect between 1.0338 and 1.0347. Below 1.0338, EUR/USD becomes oversold and longs favored.

EURUSD topside is perfect from 1.0406 to 1.0413. Above 1.0413 becomes overbought and shorts are favored.

If a target is offered then the 2 points would be 1.0406 to 1.0413 and 1.0338 to 1.0347.

DXY

105.80,105.987,105.93,106.07,106.22 vs 106.40,106.47,106.54,106.61,106.67,106.74,106.81,106.88.

EUR/USD and DXY from each price path are in a massive struggle to trade high and low. Its a Russian standoff and the result maybe small moves until settlement. A severely off balance news announcement may settle the balance.

DXY vitals are 54, 34, 14 Vs EURUSD 53, 35, 16. DXY free reign at 14 Vs EUR/USD at 16.

DXY is perfect from 106.07 to 106.22 and 106.67 to 106.74. Above 106.74, shorts are favored and below 106.07 thenlongs favored.

DXY refers to all USD currencies as USD/JPY, USD/CAD and all EM.

DXY vs EURUSD

106.07 to 106.22 = EUR/USD 1.0406 to 1.0413. DXY 106.67 to 106.74 = EUR/USD 1.0338 to 1.0347.