The same story remains today as yesterday: prices entered the most dangerous period of traded markets by trading lower into deep oversold and traveling higher into deep overbought. USD/CAD is the outlier and not only doing fine but USD/CAD can travel much higher easily while USD/CHF and worthless USD/JPY cannot.

USD/JPY at current levels is not supported by averages dating to 1999 to offer the degree of overbought and potential downside and overbought also offers the potential downside to JPY cross pairs. Overall JPY cross pairs for months traded 200 pip ranges and doing nothing.

USD/CHF at current 0.9274 and severely overbought Vs DXY 92.67 must inform DXY is as overbought at USD/CHF. Currency markets are in dire need of a correction before consideration to further downside.

USD/JPY traded to 111.59 highs by the day trade 10 AM hour yesterday and located between 111.43 and 111.71 from 111.10 lows or 49 measly pips. Since 111.59, USD/JPY traded 5 pips higher in 14 traded hours. Much better pairs exist than to trade USD/JPY.

EUR/USD yesterday before the 10 AM hour traded to 1.1883 highs from 1.1837 lows or 46 pips and located from 1.1868 to 1.1890. Since yesterday's 1.1837 lows, EUR/USD traded to 1.1821 or 16 pips in 16 traded hours.

EUR/JPY traded to `132.46 highs and exceeded 132.25 day trade tops. What a free money bonus. EUR/JPY then traded to 132.19 lows or 27 pips. For the week, EUR/JPY traded 131.28 to 132.46 or 118 pips or 23 pips per day.

The question to day trades is not what traded previously but what didn't trade as prices are trading barely 50 pips in 24 hours of trade. EUR/USD and USD/CHF travel barely 300 pips in weeks only to find severe oversold asnd overbought. Prices trade to intervals rather than trade to the average. What a tragedy exists these days in markets.

So 50 pips and no reaction on Fed speakers, News events nor anything else that hit markets over the past 24 hours. News events, Fed speakers and whatever else to market events was taken out of the equation to day trades by central banks by killing interest rate markets to non movements.

Day trade profits were once easily 50 ish pips per currency and 9 currency pairs traded for a total of 450 possible pips. Today against 25 pips on 9 currency pairs only 225 pips are available to trade. Central banks cut market trading by 1/2.

Previous, 50 pips were earned quickly, in minutes and today, maybe 24 hours.

Doesn't matter today what NFP reveals as day trade prices will trade.

Same story as yesterday, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD and now GBP/USD trade deep oversold and shorts are impossible. Same story to USD/JPY and USD/CHF as longs are impossible. Longs are impossible to JPY cross pairs.

A serious correction is required before prices can travel safely again and weekly trades become normal.

EUR/USD 5 vital numbers today: 1.1777, 1.1789, 1.1801, 1.1867 and 1.1898. Overall, EUR/USD must travel far higher than 1.1898 to become normal again.

USD/JPY 5 vital numbers today: 111.03, 111.14, 111.15, 111.87, 112.14. Overall, USD/JPY must trade much lower than 111.03 to become normal again.

EUR/JPY 5 vital numbers: 131.43, 131.56, 131.79, 132.44, 132.77.

Here's a guide to what is traded in currency markets as the smallest price of all traded financial instruments. Its the only game in town to trade and earn good and consistent profits due to the vast majority of currency prices trade 1/100 of a pont. Maybe to select to explain the forecast ability to currency prices to other financial instruments.

Currency prices are located in the first to second category, rarely in the 4th category.

Percentage Basis Points 0.01% 1 0.1% 10 0.5% 50 1% 100 10% 1000 100% 10000

To convert the number of basis points to a percentage and, in turn, a percentage to basis points, here's how.

Basis points to percentage – Divide the points by 100.

Percentage to basis points – Multiply the percentage by 100.